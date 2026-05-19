Bella Hadid made a striking arrival in Cannes wearing a gold dress.

Léa Michel
@bellahadid / Instagram

On May 18, 2026, American model Bella Hadid made a highly publicized appearance at a major charity gala held in Le Cannet, on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a strikingly luminous look, draped in a long, shimmering gold gown that captivated the spotlights. This appearance served as a reminder, if one were needed, of her unique presence on the international red carpet.

A shimmering gold dress

The centerpiece of this appearance, her gold dress exuded a radiant and warm elegance. The fabric, crafted to offer a continuous shimmering effect, captured every glimmer of light, transforming Bella Hadid's every step into a play of reflections. This golden palette, particularly suited to evening events, echoed the grand tradition of gala gowns and lent Bella Hadid's silhouette an almost mythical dimension. The fluid drape of the garment, free of excessive ornamentation, highlighted the fabric itself as the primary source of brilliance.

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A radiant appearance

This golden dress was complemented by a carefully considered makeup look that respected the overall color balance. Bella Hadid's face, illuminated by a fresh and radiant complexion, opted for understated elegance. Her naturally styled hair fell freely over her shoulders, moving gracefully with every movement. Far from trying to compete with the dress through numerous accessories, Bella Hadid favored a striking presence centered on light and texture, a stylistic signature of her most successful appearances.

A much-discussed presence in Cannes

Alongside her 26-year-old brother Anwar and their mother Yolanda, Bella Hadid made a striking entrance at the gala. This appearance was part of an already busy Cannes schedule for the model. The previous day, she had been spotted at the premiere of the film "Garance," presented in competition at the Festival, alongside her brother. This strong presence throughout the Festival testifies to the central role that fashion still plays in the Cannes ecosystem, at the crossroads of cinema, the red carpet, and emerging international style icons.

With this gold dress, Bella Hadid delivers one of the most recognizable looks of this 79th Cannes Film Festival. A masterclass in style, where light, fabric, and makeup combine to create a truly unforgettable appearance.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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