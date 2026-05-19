By the pool, Elizabeth Hurley gives her advice on how to get photographed.

Fabienne Ba.
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley is an undisputed icon of summer imagery. She recently shared her number one tip for taking great poolside photos on Instagram.

An Instagram post that's generating a reaction

Elizabeth Hurley has mastered the art of the sun-kissed selfie. She posted a series of poolside photos on her Instagram account, in which she poses, lounging in the sun. Far from simply sharing these images, she accompanied them with a message that quickly became a practical tip for anyone who dreads taking photos in beach attire. This friendly and humorous approach immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her followers.

His number one tip: lie down

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth Hurley gets straight to the point: "Being photographed can be scary, so here's my number one tip: LIE DOWN!!" The actress emphasizes the effectiveness of this posture: in a horizontal position, the body naturally stretches, and the usual self-conscious angles magically disappear. According to Elizabeth Hurley, it's the ultimate trick, accessible to everyone, without the need for filters or studio lighting.

Sunglasses, "indispensable allies"

The second pillar of the Hurley method: sunglasses. This summer accessory plays a dual role in her technique. It obviously protects the eyes from direct sunlight, but it also adds a stylish dimension to the shot, instantly projecting a touch of confidence. Combined with the reclining position, the sunglasses complete a simple equation according to Elizabeth Hurley: a chic and successful shot in seconds, without excessive preparation or complicated staging.

A message that needs to be qualified

Elizabeth Hurley has established herself as a prominent figure in modeling and film, notably through her roles in "Austin Powers" and "Bedazzled," as well as her long-standing partnership with Estée Lauder. She also heads her own swimwear brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. This publication is therefore a continuation of an approach the British actress has cultivated for years.

However, it's important to remember one crucial point: there's no "right" way to pose, nor is there a body that needs to be "optimized" for photography. Everyone is free to appear as they are, without trying to "correct" their posture or "trick" the camera angle. Photos shouldn't become a source of pressure or comparison: there's no need to lie down, contort yourself, or follow unspoken rules to "look good in a picture." The most important thing is to feel comfortable, without turning the photoshoot into an exercise in perfection.

Ultimately, while Elizabeth Hurley's advice can inspire simple ideas for taking photos, it shouldn't become a set of rules to follow or a criterion for validation. A successful image doesn't have to adhere to precise rules: it can simply reflect a moment, a mood, or spontaneity, without any particular staging.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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