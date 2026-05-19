By the pool, Elizabeth Hurley gives her advice on how to get photographed.

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley is an undisputed icon of summer imagery. She recently shared her number one tip for taking great poolside photos on Instagram.

An Instagram post that's generating a reaction

Elizabeth Hurley has mastered the art of the sun-kissed selfie. She posted a series of poolside photos on her Instagram account, in which she poses, lounging in the sun. Far from simply sharing these images, she accompanied them with a message that quickly became a practical tip for anyone who dreads taking photos in beach attire. This friendly and humorous approach immediately sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her followers.

His number one tip: lie down

In the caption of her post, Elizabeth Hurley gets straight to the point: "Being photographed can be scary, so here's my number one tip: LIE DOWN!!" The actress emphasizes the effectiveness of this posture: in a horizontal position, the body naturally stretches, and the usual self-conscious angles magically disappear. According to Elizabeth Hurley, it's the ultimate trick, accessible to everyone, without the need for filters or studio lighting.

Sunglasses, "indispensable allies"

The second pillar of the Hurley method: sunglasses. This summer accessory plays a dual role in her technique. It obviously protects the eyes from direct sunlight, but it also adds a stylish dimension to the shot, instantly projecting a touch of confidence. Combined with the reclining position, the sunglasses complete a simple equation according to Elizabeth Hurley: a chic and successful shot in seconds, without excessive preparation or complicated staging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)