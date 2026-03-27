At 40, this model changes her hairstyle and sparks reactions

Julia P.
@chrissyteigen / Instagram

American model, television presenter, actress, author, and activist Chrissy Teigen surprised her fans by revealing a hair transformation. Known for her signature long locks, she opted for a significantly shorter cut, much to everyone's surprise. Shared on Instagram, this hair makeover quickly garnered numerous reactions, confirming Chrissy Teigen's enduring influence in the beauty world.

A short haircut that marks a turning point

Chrissy Teigen recently said goodbye to her long locks and embraced a sleek, structured bob. In an Instagram post, she shared several photos of her transformation, accompanied by a message expressing a feeling of lightness after the hair change. The new cut features a clean center part and jaw-length hair, creating a modern and minimalist look. This type of bob is popular for its ability to frame the face while offering a sophisticated silhouette.

A transformation revealed on Instagram

To reveal her new look, Chrissy Teigen shared a mirror selfie and a close-up highlighting the precision of the cut. In another video post, she appears with a slightly wavy style, emphasizing the versatility of this length. She also mentioned the professionals who contributed to the transformation, confirming the importance of hair expertise in achieving this type of structured cut.

A trend towards greater simplicity

Chrissy Teigen's short haircut is part of a broader trend that favors low-maintenance styles suitable for everyday wear. The blunt bob, a regular sight on the red carpet, remains a timeless classic that transcends seasons without losing its appeal. By opting for a shorter length, the model confirms the current trend towards minimalist looks that prioritize structure and simplicity.

With this new haircut, Chrissy Teigen demonstrates that a change of hairstyle can "transform a silhouette" while maintaining timeless elegance. This hair choice, widely discussed on social media, illustrates Chrissy Teigen's continued influence in the world of beauty and trends.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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