American figure skater Alysa Liu confirmed her status as a rising style icon by appearing in a minimalist black dress at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The athlete, an Olympic gold medalist in 2026, attracted attention with a modern interpretation of the famous "Little Black Dress," demonstrating that simplicity and elegance can perfectly coexist on the red carpet.

A contemporary interpretation of a classic

For this event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in mid-March 2026, Alysa Liu chose a fitted black dress with a clean aesthetic. The silhouette was distinguished by a halter neckline and a structured detail at the bust, adding a subtle graphic touch to this timeless piece. The slightly angled, asymmetrical skirt gave a modern twist to this classic.

A clean, minimalist look, right down to the details.

Staying true to the minimalist balance of her outfit, Alysa Liu opted for matching pointed-toe black pumps. Her understated jewelry and piercings were enough to underscore the overall modernity. Her makeup followed the same aesthetic: soft, subtle smoky eyes paired with peach tones for blush and lips. Her signature hairstyle, characterized by light volume and natural movement, provided an elegant finishing touch to the entire look.

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A notable presence after a remarkable year

Since winning her gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Alysa Liu has been making numerous appearances at prestigious events. She has notably been spotted at Oscars-related parties, confirming her growing presence in the world of fashion and entertainment. Her style has caught the attention of fashion observers who see her as a new and inspiring figure, capable of seamlessly blending athletic performance with stylistic expression.

By choosing a minimalist black dress for the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Alysa Liu demonstrates that timeless classics can be reinterpreted with a modern twist. Her appearance confirms her growing influence in the world of style, where she is gradually establishing her signature look.