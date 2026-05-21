"The prettiest at the festival": this model captivates Cannes in a minimalist look

French model and actress Thylane Blondeau made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The daughter of television presenter Véronika Loubry walked alone up the steps for the screening of the film "Amarga Navidad," illuminating the Croisette with her understated elegance. Opting for a bold minimalist style, she caused a sensation and garnered numerous compliments online.

A minimalist black dress

For her red carpet appearance, Thylane Blondeau chose a long, flowing black jersey dress from a renowned French fashion house. This minimalist piece is distinguished by several meticulously crafted details: long sleeves, a boat neckline, a delicately draped back, and an asymmetrical, gathered skirt. This combination of finishes lends Thylane Blondeau's silhouette an elegance that is both fluid and structured, relying entirely on the precision of the cut rather than embellishment. A demonstration that simplicity can be profoundly spectacular.

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Jewelry as centerpieces

By opting for a simple outfit, Thylane Blondeau allowed her jewelry to take center stage, the true highlight of her appearance. On her left ring finger, a minimalist ring—a thin gold band adorned with a sparkling central diamond—caught the eye, contrasting with the understated elegance of the dress. She completed her look with a statement ear cuff, which attaches to the cartilage without requiring a piercing, and a gold cuff bracelet. A pair of elegant pumps discreetly finished the ensemble.

A clean, simple look and a striking updo

On the beauty front, Thylane Blondeau continued in the same minimalist vein. Her makeup, natural and luminous, highlighted her eyes with delicate pink touches. It was her hairstyle that particularly caught the eye: a perfectly styled ballerina bun that framed her face and enhanced her poise. In the comments, internet users praised this approach: "I love minimalism," "The prettiest at the festival," were just some of the comments.

With this understated appearance, Thylane Blondeau confirms her status as an essential fashion figure on the red carpet. A striking demonstration that minimalist elegance, worn with precision, remains one of the surest paths to distinction.