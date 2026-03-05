"All I see is hate": This actress breaks the silence on online harassment

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Odessa A'zion, the new star of the American film "Marty Supreme," gave a candid answer to an ET reporter who asked her if it was strange to become "Hollywood's it girl." Her moving confession about online hate resonated with the audience.

An innocent question that reveals a harsh reality

On the red carpet, the journalist asks, "Is it weird to become one of Hollywood's 'it girls'? " American actress Odessa retorts, "All I see is hate. So for me, there are no 'it girls'." This blunt response highlights the dark side of burgeoning fame.

The dark side of social media fame

Nominated for an Actor Award for her role in "Marty Supreme," Odessa became a media sensation. However, behind the praise, she faced a wave of toxic comments. Her candidness highlights how young actresses often become easy targets for gratuitous criticism, far removed from the "it girl" myth.

The fans' heartfelt reactions

Internet users, deeply moved, flooded the comments section: "It's sad, you can see it really affects her," "We always give negative energy like this, mainly to women." Many praised her courage, noting that online harassment disproportionately affects women in show business.

An actress who rejects labels

The daughter of American actress and producer Pamela Adlon, Odessa rejects the "it girl" label. She prefers to talk about her demanding work—nominations, collaborations with Timothée Chalamet—rather than gossip. Her message calls for greater empathy in the face of social media pressure.

With her powerful statement, "All I see is hate," Odessa A'zion exposes the harsh reality of online harassment. She transforms pain into a plea for kindness, especially towards women. A poignant reminder: behind the "it girl" is an artist wounded by the toxicity of the internet.