"All I see is hate": This actress breaks the silence on online harassment

Léa Michel
Extrait de la série « I love LA »

At the 2026 Actor Awards, Odessa A'zion, the new star of the American film "Marty Supreme," gave a candid answer to an ET reporter who asked her if it was strange to become "Hollywood's it girl." Her moving confession about online hate resonated with the audience.

An innocent question that reveals a harsh reality

On the red carpet, the journalist asks, "Is it weird to become one of Hollywood's 'it girls'? " American actress Odessa retorts, "All I see is hate. So for me, there are no 'it girls'." This blunt response highlights the dark side of burgeoning fame.

The dark side of social media fame

Nominated for an Actor Award for her role in "Marty Supreme," Odessa became a media sensation. However, behind the praise, she faced a wave of toxic comments. Her candidness highlights how young actresses often become easy targets for gratuitous criticism, far removed from the "it girl" myth.

The fans' heartfelt reactions

Internet users, deeply moved, flooded the comments section: "It's sad, you can see it really affects her," "We always give negative energy like this, mainly to women." Many praised her courage, noting that online harassment disproportionately affects women in show business.

An actress who rejects labels

The daughter of American actress and producer Pamela Adlon, Odessa rejects the "it girl" label. She prefers to talk about her demanding work—nominations, collaborations with Timothée Chalamet—rather than gossip. Her message calls for greater empathy in the face of social media pressure.

With her powerful statement, "All I see is hate," Odessa A'zion exposes the harsh reality of online harassment. She transforms pain into a plea for kindness, especially towards women. A poignant reminder: behind the "it girl" is an artist wounded by the toxicity of the internet.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"What we love comes from Black culture": this actress reignites the debate on cultural influence
Article suivant
After "Bridgerton", everyone wants to know who Yerin Ha is.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

After "Bridgerton", everyone wants to know who Yerin Ha is.

Since the announcement of her casting in "Bridgerton," her name has been circulating widely on social media. Who...

"What we love comes from Black culture": this actress reignites the debate on cultural influence

At the NAACP Image Awards*, American actress, producer, and activist Sophia Bush delivered a powerful speech on the...

In Paris, Diane Kruger's "strange" dress divides internet users

German actress and model Diane Kruger recently caused a stir at the Grand Dinner at the Louvre with...

In a daring dress, the figure of this Hungarian model captivates the eyes

Barbara Palvin Sprouse and her husband Dylan Sprouse lit up the Grand Dinner at the Louvre in Paris...

At 50, Charlize Theron reaffirms her stylistic freedom

In Paris, Charlize Theron recently proved once again that she is one of the most influential figures in...

Kristen Stewart makes an unexpected retro comeback with this iconic hairstyle

Changing your look without sacrificing everything: that's the art Kristen Stewart has mastered perfectly. During her recent appearance...