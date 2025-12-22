Search here...

At 45 (and with three children), Gisele Bündchen caused a sensation in a gold dress

@gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen recently turned heads at a festive dinner hosted by Brazilian jeweler Vivara in São Paulo, sporting a dress that blended glamour and avant-garde style. The Brazilian supermodel once again proved her mastery of fashion trends.

"Futuristic" dress in textured knit

The dress, a long, form-fitting gown in textured knit in warm earth tones, featured a vertical cutout from the neck to the navel, elegantly revealing her tanned skin. This modern interpretation of the naked dress, by Schiaparelli F/W25, clung to Gisele Bündchen's body like a second skin, enhanced by Hollywood curls and radiant, natural makeup.

Minimalist accessories and iconic clutch

Gold pumps with delicate straps, understated jewelry, and a structured Schiaparelli clutch completed the look, allowing the Vivara jewelry pieces to shine. With her hair cascading over one shoulder, Gisele Bündchen embodied effortless glamour, blending sophistication with a confident attitude.

triumphant return after maternity leave

Mother of Benjamin (16) and Vivian (13), from her marriage to Tom Brady, and more recently of a baby boy born in February from her relationship with Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen cultivates a deliberate discretion around her private life. True to her philosophy, the Brazilian supermodel shares little, preferring to keep what truly matters out of the spotlight. "The most beautiful moments are lived, not shared," she confided in an interview, reiterating her commitment to a simple life rooted in the present.

Following the birth of her second child, Gisele has made a remarkable comeback, displaying a serenity and strength that seem tenfold. More radiant than ever, she embodies a peaceful femininity, proving that it is possible to combine motherhood, well-being, and personal rebirth. Her elegant reappearance has been celebrated by her fans, who see her as an example of a free woman, in harmony with her choices and priorities.

With this striking appearance, Gisele Bündchen reminds us that beyond age, roles, and stages of life, style is first and foremost a matter of attitude. More than just a look, this gold dress is the manifesto of an icon who continues to inspire—naturally.

