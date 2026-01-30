Search here...

At 59, Halle Berry makes a splash with a velvet look

Fabienne Ba.
@halleberry/Instagram

Halle Berry recently lit up the London premiere of the film "Crime 101". The American actress, producer and model appeared in a black outfit combining velvet and metallic details, highlighting an elegant and poised silhouette.

A simple and bright ensemble for the first

On January 28, 2026, the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London hosted the premiere of the film "Crime 101," starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, American actor and producer Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry. Berry particularly stood out at the event with an outfit that combined textures and shimmering highlights.

She wore a long-sleeved black bodysuit with a structured neckline, paired with a long black skirt adorned with shimmering embellishments by The New Arrivals. The mix of fabrics, particularly the velvet of the top and the metallic effects of the skirt, added depth to the ensemble. Photographed alone or alongside her co-stars, Halle Berry received considerable media attention. Several observers highlighted the overall coherence of her style, combining visual comfort with a modern feel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Hair and makeup in a coherent style

Halle Berry opted for a soft, wavy hairstyle, a perfect blend of natural and styled. Her makeup remained neutral, subtly highlighting her complexion and eyes. Black heels and a matching manicure completed the look.

At the film's premiere, Halle Berry presented a sophisticated look, built around simple lines and contrasting materials. A meticulously crafted black outfit, combining velvet, shimmer, and understated accessories, exemplifies a contemporary and refined style.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, lights up the catwalk in a gold dress at Fashion Week

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, lights up the catwalk in a gold dress at Fashion Week

Dazzling and confident in her style, the French-Italian model and actress Deva Cassel, daughter of Italian actress and...

Suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery, this model responds firmly

Amelia Gray, model and daughter of American actress Lisa Rinna, recently faced accusations of multiple plastic surgeries leveled...

Dakota Johnson makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a "pantless" look

American actress, producer, and model Dakota Johnson reinvented 1970s bohemian maximalism by going pantless at the Valentino Haute...

"Another big belly": Rihanna confronted with persistent criticism from "haters"

Recently in Paris, Rihanna didn't just make a "fashion statement": her postpartum belly once again became the favorite...

In a sparkling outfit, this singer made a striking appearance.

South African pop star Tyla continues to make waves, this time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon....

"One year already": Gisele Bündchen talks about her daily life as a mother of three

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is sharing a year of tenderness with her third child through family photos recently...

© 2025 The Body Optimist