At 59, Halle Berry makes a splash with a velvet look

Halle Berry recently lit up the London premiere of the film "Crime 101". The American actress, producer and model appeared in a black outfit combining velvet and metallic details, highlighting an elegant and poised silhouette.

A simple and bright ensemble for the first

On January 28, 2026, the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London hosted the premiere of the film "Crime 101," starring Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, American actor and producer Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry. Berry particularly stood out at the event with an outfit that combined textures and shimmering highlights.

She wore a long-sleeved black bodysuit with a structured neckline, paired with a long black skirt adorned with shimmering embellishments by The New Arrivals. The mix of fabrics, particularly the velvet of the top and the metallic effects of the skirt, added depth to the ensemble. Photographed alone or alongside her co-stars, Halle Berry received considerable media attention. Several observers highlighted the overall coherence of her style, combining visual comfort with a modern feel.

Hair and makeup in a coherent style

Halle Berry opted for a soft, wavy hairstyle, a perfect blend of natural and styled. Her makeup remained neutral, subtly highlighting her complexion and eyes. Black heels and a matching manicure completed the look.

At the film's premiere, Halle Berry presented a sophisticated look, built around simple lines and contrasting materials. A meticulously crafted black outfit, combining velvet, shimmer, and understated accessories, exemplifies a contemporary and refined style.