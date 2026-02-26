Search here...

"Sporty and gorgeous": this Olympic athlete is causing a sensation on the beach

Anaëlle G.
Chinese-American freestyle skier Eileen Gu continues to shine after her exploits at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where she won another gold medal. Her recent photoshoot for the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, shared on Instagram, set the internet ablaze, showing her radiant on a beach.

A photo celebrating the Olympic victory

On the sand, Eileen Gu poses confidently in a white two-piece swimsuit, her wavy blonde hair flowing in the breeze. Her understated makeup highlights her defined eyes and powder pink lips, complemented by a matching white manicure, for a look that is both sporty and stylish. The Instagram account of the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit accompanied the post with the text "Another medal. And may it be gold @eileengu," highlighting her Olympic triumph while celebrating her natural beauty.

Enthusiastic reactions from internet users

Fan comments have been pouring in ever since, in French (and elsewhere), testifying to the global admiration for this Olympic champion. Among them: "Oh, magnificent!" , "So awesome!!" and "I love Ling, you're the best" , reflecting the enthusiasm for her charisma and athletic performance.

This appearance confirms Eileen Gu's status as a sport and fashion icon, merging Olympic success with a magnetic presence on social media.

