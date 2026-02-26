At 49, Alicia Silverstone caused a sensation in a sculpted dress.

American actress and producer Alicia Silverstone lit up the Critics Choice Awards red carpet in a Stella McCartney gown. The star of "Clueless" and the film "Bugonia" shared her look on Instagram, where her fans were captivated by her elegance.

An ultra-fitted beaded dress

Alicia Silverstone donned an iridescent pearl creation for the Critics Choice Awards, featuring a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice, and sumptuous draping that flowed into a sweeping maxi skirt. Adorned with shimmering sequins, the dress accentuated her figure, complemented by dangling earrings and diamond rings.

Wavy hair and pink makeup

Her sun-kissed blonde hair cascaded in waves with a side parting, a millennial nod that appealed even to Gen Z. Her rosy makeup – pearly eyeshadow, fluttering lashes, bronzed skin, powdered cheeks and peach lips – completed this sophisticated and radiant look.

Fans in ecstasy on Instagram

Shared by her stylists Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald on Instagram, and then by Alicia herself, the look sparked a flurry of comments: "100% perfect!" , "Divinely timeless," and "Gorgeous and stunning!" Fans are praising this appearance, which celebrates "Bugonia," nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

This powerful return to the red carpet confirms Alicia Silverstone as a fashion icon, combining boldness and natural grace.