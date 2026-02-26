Search here...

Targeted by racist remarks live on air, this singer finds herself at the heart of a controversy.

Léa Michel
@ayanakamura_officiel/Instagram

French writer and publisher Richard Millet caused an uproar on February 23, 2026, during the CNews program "L'Heure des pros," by referring to Aya Nakamura as a "huge Malian singer." These remarks, deemed racist, sexist, and fatphobic by many observers, even prompted host Pascal Praud to demand a public apology.

Incendiary remarks

Invited to comment on the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, Richard Millet declared: "I prefer La Traviata to that enormous Malian singer who performed in front of the French Academy." He was referring to Aya Nakamura's performance at the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she performed on the Pont des Arts with the Republican Guard, singing "Djadja," "Pookie," and classics like Aznavour's "For Me Formidable."

The panel reacted immediately: columnist Sarah Saldmann called the remarks disrespectful, and Pascal Praud tried to moderate the discussion, pointing out that one doesn't describe someone physically in that way. Richard Millet persisted, invoking a "provocation," further exacerbating the already tense atmosphere.

Pascal Praud's intervention and forced apology

Pascal Praud insisted: "You're putting us, the channel, and me in a difficult position, because ultimately I'm the one responsible." He explicitly asked: "I would simply like you to apologize to this young woman" (Aya Nakamura). Reluctantly, Richard Millet complied after defending his outspokenness: "I call a spade a spade, and as a writer too, I call things as they are. I apologize." This exchange comes as CNews is accumulating sanctions from Arcom for discriminatory remarks, with 26 fines already levied since 2019 totaling over €630,000.

Online fan reactions

The remarks quickly ignited social media, with thousands of users denouncing blatant racism and unashamed fatphobia. On X (formerly Twitter), screenshots of the segment circulated widely, accompanied by hashtags like #AyaNakamura and #CNewsRacist, labeling Richard Millet a "xenophobic has-been." Fans defended the singer, highlighting her global success.

Aya Nakamura, a frequent target of racism

The French-Malian superstar, followed by 4.6 million people on Instagram and author of a fifth album, "Destinée," due out in November 2025, had already filed a complaint for cyberbullying after her performance at the 2024 Olympics. Ten far-right activists were sentenced in September 2025 to fines ranging from €1,000 to €3,000 for aggravated public insult. These attacks are unfortunately part of a wave of racist criticism against her selection for the Olympics, which was denounced as a symbol of French diversity.

Ultimately, this case illustrates the recurring tensions surrounding media discourse on CNews and highlights Aya Nakamura's resilience in the face of racism, reinforcing her status as an essential cultural figure despite the controversies.

