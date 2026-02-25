Deemed "too fat" for the role, this actor radically changed his physique

South Korean actor, singer, and dancer Park Jihoon, who rose to fame in the drama "Weak Hero," caused a sensation at the press conference for the film "The Man Who Lives With The King." Director Jang Hang Jun confessed to having hesitated during their first meeting, finding Jihoon "too heavyset to play a young, deposed king with an emaciated physique marked by exile."

A convincing look despite the doubts

Jang Hang Jun discovered Park Jihoon thanks to "Weak Hero," where his portrayal of a seemingly fragile but inwardly strong protagonist immediately evoked King Danjong, a historical figure from the Joseon Dynasty. During the audition, however, the actor's physique—"rounder than required"—posed a problem: the role demanded a "thin and weathered" figure, explains South Korean director and screenwriter Jang Hang Jun.

Despite these reservations, Park Jihoon's charisma and raw talent won the day. "His gaze and emotional depth were perfect," explained Jang Hang Jun, who saw this determination as a sign of professionalism.

A drastic weight loss claimed

Park Jihoon didn't hesitate to undergo a complete transformation: in about two and a half months, he lost 15 kilos, achieving the "fragile and tormented appearance of the teenage king." This feat impressed the entire team, with the director praising this "dedication that strengthens my confidence in him as an actor." Fans, while sometimes concerned about his health, overwhelmingly applaud this personal choice. "The important thing is that it was his decision," they say, admiring his discipline for such a physically and emotionally demanding role.

This illustrates how far actors are sometimes willing to go, to push boundaries, to fully embody a role. As long as this commitment doesn't compromise their mental and physical health, it's fine. However, it's essential to remain vigilant: losing oneself in a role or undergoing an extreme change can have lasting consequences. Passion and professionalism must always be tempered with caution.

A total commitment to art

This transformation is part of a Korean tradition where actors often push their physical limits for the sake of authenticity – think of cases like South Korean actor and animator Song Joong-ki in "Space Sweepers". For Park Jihoon, it's a key step towards recognition in film, following his television successes.

This illustrates the lengths to which some actors are willing to go, sometimes to the point of surprising or even unsettling, to fully embody a role. Their commitment is admirable, but it also serves as a reminder of the need to set boundaries: transforming oneself for art is commendable, as long as it doesn't compromise physical or mental health.

From "too big" to "perfect embodiment" of King Danjong, Park Jihoon proves that talent and determination prevail over first impressions. We'll have to wait and see "The Man Who Lives With The King" to judge the final result.