"She lights up the stadium": the beauty of this cheerleader is captivating

Léa Michel
@arimcclure/Instagram

Former Lakers cheerleader (Laker Girls), Ariana Taylor McClure has joined the Miami Dolphins and now lights up NFL stadiums. Her energetic performances and Instagram posts, where she shares her zest for life, constantly ignite fans who describe her as a "sunshine capable of transforming the atmosphere of an entire game."

A contagious energy on the field

With her dynamic choreography and radiant smile, Ariana Taylor McClure stands out among the Dolphins cheerleaders. Spectators are full of praise: "She lights up the stadium," "Her energy is super sunny," they write under her videos. Her presence boosts the atmosphere, making her a true star in the stands at NFL games. Having played for the Lakers, she brings a blend of grace and power to Miami, dressed in the team's iconic turquoise and orange uniforms.

Viral success on Instagram

On her official accounts and those of the Miami Dolphins, Ariana posts highlights: practices, behind-the-scenes moments from games, and radiant selfies. The comments pour in: "You make the stadium magical," "100% positive energy," "A true soccer princess." Her natural beauty and infectious joy resonate with a wide audience, far beyond sports fans. This popularity reflects a growing phenomenon: cheerleaders like Ariana are becoming influencers in their own right, blending sports, fashion, and good vibes.

A radiant ambassador for the Dolphins

Ariana Taylor McClure embodies the spirit of the Miami Dolphins: fun, flashy, and unifying. Her journey from the Lakers to the NFL showcases her versatility, and her fans adore this cheerleader who transforms every game into a party.

In short, Ariana Taylor McClure doesn't just dance: she lights up stadiums and screens with her radiant energy and beauty. A cheerleader who proves that charisma can be as powerful as a touchdown in the competitive world of the NFL.

Deemed "too fat" for the role, this actor radically changed his physique

