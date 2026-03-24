By the pool, Serena Williams shows off her figure in a relaxed and confident look.

Anaëlle G.
@serenawilliams / Instagram

American tennis player Serena Williams, considered one of the greatest players of all time, recently shared a relaxed moment by the pool in a simple yet confident look, mixing an olive green piece, fluffy pink cardigan and comfortable mules.

A hybrid outfit that's appealing

In a series of Instagram photos posted in mid-March 2026, tennis legend Serena Williams appears in a look that is both relaxed and effortlessly chic. She wears an olive green one-piece swimsuit, subtly enhanced with a fluffy pink cardigan left slightly open, paired with UGG mules. This mix of beachy vibes and cozy comfort creates an effortless silhouette, perfect for an afternoon by the pool.

Enthusiastic reactions from subscribers

Fans, won over, were quick to react: "The combination of a one-piece sweater, cardigan, and mules is just brilliant!" they exclaimed, praising a look that is as simple as it is inspiring, stylishly blurring the lines between loungewear and summer style. Some comments even burst with admiration: "I love the look!" "The carefree energy is so beautiful!"

In summary, despite recent criticism over the promotion of a slimming drug, Serena Williams retains an undeniable influence, still bringing together many women and inspiring a loyal community, seduced by her uninhibited elegance and sense of style.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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