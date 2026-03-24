At 67, Jamie Lee Curtis caused a sensation in a minimalist white dress

Julia P.
@jamieleecurtis / Instagram

American actress, producer and director Jamie Lee Curtis caused a sensation in a minimalist white dress at the 19th annual California Hall of Fame ceremony in Sacramento.

Refined and timeless elegance

For this prestigious event on March 19, 2026, at the California Museum, Jamie Lee Curtis chose a pristine white long-sleeved midi dress. The straight, flowing silhouette, devoid of superfluous embellishments, accentuated her figure and natural charisma. This understated piece contrasted with the more elaborate outfits of the other guests, confirming her status as the queen of chic minimalism.

A choice that celebrates his career

Inducted into the California Hall of Fame alongside Olympians like American athlete Carl Lewis and former American competitive swimmer Janet Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis embodies Hollywood simplicity. That white dress at the California Museum ultimately symbolized purity and renewal, echoing her 50-year career – from "Trading Places" to her Oscar-winning roles.

Unanimous reactions of admiration

On Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), the red carpet photos went viral: "Jamie Lee Curtis, the epitome of elegance at 67," "That white dress is perfect, absolute simplicity." Fans praised her confidence and admired her ability to combine understated elegance with natural charm. At 67, Jamie Lee Curtis defied age norms, eschewing artifice and demonstrating that elegance and self-assurance know no bounds.

In short, American actress, producer, and director Jamie Lee Curtis demonstrated that at 66, minimalist elegance trumps excess. This iconic white dress celebrated her legendary career and embodied a confident woman, making her the undisputed star of this Californian evening.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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