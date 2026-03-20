At 55, Uma Thurman opens up about a life choice she now regrets.

American actress, producer and model Uma Thurman opens up about her biggest life regret: never having left New York to settle in Los Angeles, despite her post-Pulp Fiction fame.

A choice dictated by motherhood

In a March 19, 2026 InStyle interview , the "Kill Bill" icon confessed, "I've always regretted not moving to LA." She had rented an apartment there for her frequent film shoots, but became pregnant with her daughter Luna six weeks after signing the lease. A mother of three—Maya and Levon with American actor, writer, director, and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, and Luna with French businessman Arpad Busson—she prioritized New York education and the "school pick-up moms" model.

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Lack of integration in Hollywood

“I never integrated into my professional community, and that’s a shame,” she laments. Having stayed in Boston and then New York, Uma built an “A-list career without chapters” in Hollywood, lacking informal networking. “I would have loved that,” she adds philosophically: “Happiness is a choice, regardless of circumstances.”

Now, with Luna (13) soon to start high school, Uma Thurman is anticipating some "free time" for other projects. "Pretty Lethal" is released on March 25th on Amazon Prime, followed by "Red, White & Royal Wedding." This belated regret reveals a serene Uma Thurman, asserting her family priorities over the star system.