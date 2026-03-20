At 55, Uma Thurman opens up about a life choice she now regrets.

Léa Michel
@umathurman / Instagram

American actress, producer and model Uma Thurman opens up about her biggest life regret: never having left New York to settle in Los Angeles, despite her post-Pulp Fiction fame.

A choice dictated by motherhood

In a March 19, 2026 InStyle interview , the "Kill Bill" icon confessed, "I've always regretted not moving to LA." She had rented an apartment there for her frequent film shoots, but became pregnant with her daughter Luna six weeks after signing the lease. A mother of three—Maya and Levon with American actor, writer, director, and screenwriter Ethan Hawke, and Luna with French businessman Arpad Busson—she prioritized New York education and the "school pick-up moms" model.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @leonardodepp_

Lack of integration in Hollywood

“I never integrated into my professional community, and that’s a shame,” she laments. Having stayed in Boston and then New York, Uma built an “A-list career without chapters” in Hollywood, lacking informal networking. “I would have loved that,” she adds philosophically: “Happiness is a choice, regardless of circumstances.”

Now, with Luna (13) soon to start high school, Uma Thurman is anticipating some "free time" for other projects. "Pretty Lethal" is released on March 25th on Amazon Prime, followed by "Red, White & Royal Wedding." This belated regret reveals a serene Uma Thurman, asserting her family priorities over the star system.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In a strapless black dress, this American athlete captivates the eye
Article suivant
Deemed "too masculine," this rising singer is facing criticism about her appearance.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Deemed "too masculine," this rising singer is facing criticism about her appearance.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Young Miko faces criticism for being "too masculine" due to her androgynous style...

In a strapless black dress, this American athlete captivates the eye

In a chic strapless black velvet dress, American artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles captivated all eyes at the Maternal...

At 56, Jennifer Lopez sports a striking look in Las Vegas

American singer, actress, producer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez makes a striking appearance in Las Vegas after her show,...

Without makeup, Jessica Alba reveals her routine for radiant skin

Without makeup, American actress, model and entrepreneur Jessica Alba reveals her routine for luminous skin, immortalized in a...

At 43, this Indian actress caused a sensation in a silver dress.

Indian actress, singer, producer, writer and model Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently caused a sensation at the Vanity Fair...

"She's showing too much": This actress's dress reignites the "body shaming" experienced by young mothers

On the red carpet, celebrities' fashion choices are scrutinized down to the smallest detail. Some comments, however, go...