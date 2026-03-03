Proud of her grey hair, Andie MacDowell turns heads at Fashion Week

Léa Michel
Andie MacDowell continues to embody effortless elegance with a new hairstyle at Milan Fashion Week. The American actress and model surprised everyone by swapping her iconic gray curls for an airy pompadour, while sporting a sophisticated "power dressing" look at Giorgio Armani.

A game-changing aerial updo

Usually faithful to her natural silver curls, Andie MacDowell opted for a structured high bun inspired by the pompadour, with subtle volume on top and soft waves at the sides. This airy hairstyle highlighted her salt-and-pepper hair while softly framing her face. Far from concealing her gray hair, this choice enhanced it in a more sophisticated and contemporary way.

Italian "power dressing"

For the Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2026 show, the actress wore an oversized black blazer with a plunging neckline and padded shoulders reminiscent of the 80s, falling mid-thigh for a relaxed yet assertive silhouette. A black rosette pinned to the lapel added a romantic touch to this menswear-inspired suit, while wide-legged trousers revealed black pumps. A brown clutch and a delicate silver necklace completed the ensemble with elegance.

Minimal makeup and a natural glow

Andie MacDowell removed her angular sunglasses to reveal understated makeup: a smudged smoky eye and a luminous pink blush on her cheeks and lips. This dewy complexion highlighted her natural beauty, perfectly complementing her natural hair philosophy. She proves that elegance lies in the ability to experiment without denying her graying roots.

From "Groundhog Day" to silver icon

Since embracing her gray hair a few years ago, Andie MacDowell has made it her signature, appearing in natural curls on numerous red carpets. This Milanese updo, however, marks a stylish turning point: a woman who experiments, who dares, and who redefines femininity after 60. Recently seen in asymmetrical pinstripes at the Hollywood Reporter Gala, she continues to excel in the art of bold tailoring.

With her pompadour updo and Armani look, Andie MacDowell reaffirms her status as a model of mature and free-spirited elegance. Proud of her gray hair, she demonstrates that at 67, changing one's hairstyle is not a compromise but a celebration – a "power move" that inspires all generations to embrace their own beauty.

