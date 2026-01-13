Search here...

At 58, Pamela Anderson returns to her iconic blonde hair.

Léa Michel
pamelaanderson / Instagram

Pamela Anderson is starting 2026 by returning to her roots—literally and figuratively. After several months sporting coppery hair, the Canadian icon has returned to her legendary blonde, the one that defined an era since Baywatch. She proves once again that elegance and confidence are timeless.

The iconic blonde's big comeback

On Instagram, Pamela Anderson unveiled a series of Polaroid-style photos where she appears radiant with her new platinum hair. In these pictures, she plays with her expressions and highlights shades of pastel pink, all while showcasing the unique gaze that has made her famous.

Her fans and loved ones were quick to react: her son Brandon affectionately commented "Mom's back!" while many admirers hailed her as "the most beautiful woman in the world." The actress herself accompanied her post with a simple "Hello again" —a nod to her return to her signature look.

A new year, a new energy

This return to blonde coincides with a period of great activity in her career. The actress is currently filming "Love Is Not the Answer," directed by Michael Cera. For this role, she adopted a red hairstyle inspired by icons like Shirley MacLaine and Romy Schneider—proof that she continues to reinvent herself through her hair color, just as she does on screen.

Taking care of platinum blonde

Having become a brand ambassador for Biolage, Pamela Anderson shared her tips for maintaining her radiant blonde hair. She specifically mentioned the Hydra Source Daily Leave-In Tonic, which she considers ideal for hydrating and protecting bleached hair. "I can use all the hydration I can get," she joked in a video posted on Instagram.

By returning to her iconic blonde hair, Pamela Anderson reminds us that beauty is first and foremost a matter of attitude. Far from being a simple aesthetic transformation, this return to platinum blonde symbolizes a personal and artistic rebirth. Always natural, radiant, and free, she demonstrates once again that charisma needs no artifice.

