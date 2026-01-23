Head-to-toe leather: Kim Kardashian sets the style at 45

To celebrate her daughter Chicago's 8th birthday, Kim Kardashian opted for a striking look: a form-fitting brown leather dress paired with an oversized, belted black coat. A contrast between "winter austerity" and a confident style.

A style that makes no apologies

The founder of the SKIMS brand chose an outfit that conveyed a sense of self-affirmation, far removed from the "expected" discretion of mothers at family events. With a plunging neckline, a fitted dress, and a confident posture, Kim remained true to her aesthetic, regardless of the circumstances. She proved that one can be a parent and still assert one's presence in public with strength—if anyone still had any doubts.

Online criticism, a silent response

As is often the case, comments quickly flooded social media: from mockery of her figure to accusations of trying to "steal the spotlight," Kim faced sexist and demeaning remarks. She didn't respond; her stance said it all: continuing to live by her own rules, without having to justify herself.

Leather, its visual signature

For several years, Kim Kardashian has made leather a central element of her wardrobe. Catsuits, trench coats, monochrome ensembles… she showcases this material in all its variations, always striving for visual coherence. Through this choice, she establishes a powerful, refined, and instantly recognizable aesthetic.

An image of a modern mother

Beyond the style, the photos released show an attentive and present woman: a close bond with her daughter, a manicure they do together, tender exchanges at the airport… Kim overturns stereotypes by displaying a "dual side": that of a devoted mother and a woman free to express herself personally. She refuses to conform to the restrictive image of the gentle and unassuming mother.

In a context where body standards and age-related expectations remain pervasive, Kim Kardashian's appearance in a structured and assertive look acts as a statement. It's a reminder that women have the right to exist fully, without conforming to the dictates of "too much" or "not enough."