Actress Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in a birthday dress worthy of a fantasy world

For her 30th birthday, British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy shared party photos on Instagram that impressed as much by their atmosphere as by the absolutely captivating dress she wore.

A Rodarte dress between lace and embroidery

Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her 30th birthday in a decidedly magical and dark atmosphere, true to the spirit of Aries season. She blew out the candles on a cake shaped like a ram's head, which she cut with a gleaming silver dagger. Her guests, meanwhile, sported flowing dresses, dark suits, and flower crowns, enhancing the dreamlike atmosphere of the evening.

For the occasion, the actress opted for a Rodarte archive dress in a rosy hue, embellished with silver sequins, pearls, and cascading white leaves for a touch of enchanting whimsy. The garment appeared to be held together by two simple, thin straps, creating an almost ethereal silhouette. The embroidery and nature-inspired appliqués gave the illusion of flowers floating on the skin.

The orchid boa, the centerpiece of the look

The most striking piece in the outfit was a white orchid boa, a bespoke creation by her stylist Genesis Webb and Ryder McLaughlin. With their pink centers and green stems, these handcrafted flowers amplified the fantastical world of the dress, as if they had sprung from an enchanted forest. The look was completed with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and earrings, adding a touch of formality without overwhelming the floral ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy)

Fans are won over, social media is ablaze

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy shared a carousel of photos on her social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her big night out. While birthday wishes poured in, it was her dress that garnered the most comments. The reactions were unanimous: "You look gorgeous," wrote one, while another perfectly summed up the vibe: "I love this gothic birthday."

This birthday thus marked an enchanting pause in a hectic spring for Anya Taylor-Joy, between the promotional tour for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and her campaigns for Dior Beauty and Tiffany & Co. A way, presumably, for her to celebrate in style a decade that promises to be as bright as the dress she wore.