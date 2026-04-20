Actress Anya Taylor-Joy dazzles in a birthday dress worthy of a fantasy world

Fabienne Ba.
@anyataylorjoy / Instagram

For her 30th birthday, British-American actress Anya Taylor-Joy shared party photos on Instagram that impressed as much by their atmosphere as by the absolutely captivating dress she wore.

A Rodarte dress between lace and embroidery

Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her 30th birthday in a decidedly magical and dark atmosphere, true to the spirit of Aries season. She blew out the candles on a cake shaped like a ram's head, which she cut with a gleaming silver dagger. Her guests, meanwhile, sported flowing dresses, dark suits, and flower crowns, enhancing the dreamlike atmosphere of the evening.

For the occasion, the actress opted for a Rodarte archive dress in a rosy hue, embellished with silver sequins, pearls, and cascading white leaves for a touch of enchanting whimsy. The garment appeared to be held together by two simple, thin straps, creating an almost ethereal silhouette. The embroidery and nature-inspired appliqués gave the illusion of flowers floating on the skin.

The orchid boa, the centerpiece of the look

The most striking piece in the outfit was a white orchid boa, a bespoke creation by her stylist Genesis Webb and Ryder McLaughlin. With their pink centers and green stems, these handcrafted flowers amplified the fantastical world of the dress, as if they had sprung from an enchanted forest. The look was completed with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and earrings, adding a touch of formality without overwhelming the floral ensemble.

Fans are won over, social media is ablaze

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy shared a carousel of photos on her social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her big night out. While birthday wishes poured in, it was her dress that garnered the most comments. The reactions were unanimous: "You look gorgeous," wrote one, while another perfectly summed up the vibe: "I love this gothic birthday."

This birthday thus marked an enchanting pause in a hectic spring for Anya Taylor-Joy, between the promotional tour for "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and her campaigns for Dior Beauty and Tiffany & Co. A way, presumably, for her to celebrate in style a decade that promises to be as bright as the dress she wore.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Actress Diane Kruger, 49, caused a sensation with a dress worthy of a work of art.
Article suivant
Singer Mariah Carey, 57, caused a sensation in a black dress and leather boots.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Singer Mariah Carey, 57, caused a sensation in a black dress and leather boots.

American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey doesn't necessarily need a red carpet to make a splash. On April 18, 2026,...

Actress Diane Kruger, 49, caused a sensation with a dress worthy of a work of art.

There are outfits that transcend fashion and verge on art. This is exactly the effect produced by German...

Paris Hilton puts her bodyguard to the test; the video amuses internet users.

American socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton is a Coachella regular, but this year again, it was her bodyguard...

Pamela Anderson, 58, is reviving this denim trend from the 2000s.

Pamela Anderson makes a striking comeback with a style firmly rooted in denim aesthetics, showcasing a high-waisted silhouette,...

"At menopause, we're sidelined": 54-year-old actress Amanda Peet shares her experience

American actress Amanda Peet puts words to a reality shared by many women: at menopause, they are made...

Singer Sabrina Carpenter's gold boots certainly don't go unnoticed.

At Coachella 2026 (April 10-19), Sabrina Carpenter showcased a retro-inspired style, featuring colorful silhouettes and bold accessories. The...