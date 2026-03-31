Goodbye blonde pixie: actress Brie Larson changes her look with a new haircut

American actress, director, and singer Brie Larson recently debuted a new look that didn't go unnoticed. After sporting a very short blonde pixie cut for over a year, she now appears with long, dark hair, marking a significant evolution in her hairstyle.

A striking hair transformation on the red carpet

Brie Larson debuted her new hairstyle at the Kyoto premiere of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" on March 28, 2026. For the occasion, she sported long hair styled in soft waves inspired by old Hollywood. Her hairstyle complemented a retro-inspired teal dress featuring structured shoulders and a crossover bodice.

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A new interpretation of his style

The following day, Brie Larson confirmed her new hairstyle at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, held at the Suzuka circuit. This time, she wore her long hair straight with a slightly off-center part. She opted for a more casual outfit, consisting of a black leather jacket paired with a graphic t-shirt, creating a contrast with her look from the previous day.

This hair transformation marks a turning point compared to her recent choices. Since 2024, Brie Larson had in fact adopted several versions of very short haircuts, notably a buzz cut done for a role on stage in London, before moving on to a brown pixie and then a platinum blonde version over the months.

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The evolution of a beauty signature

Brie Larson's hair transformations ultimately illustrate how some celebrities explore different stylistic identities according to their professional projects and personal desires. The shift from a very short cut to long, dark hair can also reflect a desire for aesthetic or artistic renewal.

By showing off this new hairstyle at two consecutive public events, Brie Larson confirms her penchant for striking hair transformations, which regularly attract the interest of the public and specialized media.

With her long, dark hair, Brie Larson offers a new interpretation of her style, oscillating between classic elegance and modernity. This hair transformation underscores the actress's ability to reinvent her image while remaining true to a creative approach to beauty.