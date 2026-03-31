Goodbye blonde pixie: actress Brie Larson changes her look with a new haircut

Léa Michel
@brielarson / Instagram

American actress, director, and singer Brie Larson recently debuted a new look that didn't go unnoticed. After sporting a very short blonde pixie cut for over a year, she now appears with long, dark hair, marking a significant evolution in her hairstyle.

A striking hair transformation on the red carpet

Brie Larson debuted her new hairstyle at the Kyoto premiere of "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" on March 28, 2026. For the occasion, she sported long hair styled in soft waves inspired by old Hollywood. Her hairstyle complemented a retro-inspired teal dress featuring structured shoulders and a crossover bodice.

A new interpretation of his style

The following day, Brie Larson confirmed her new hairstyle at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, held at the Suzuka circuit. This time, she wore her long hair straight with a slightly off-center part. She opted for a more casual outfit, consisting of a black leather jacket paired with a graphic t-shirt, creating a contrast with her look from the previous day.

This hair transformation marks a turning point compared to her recent choices. Since 2024, Brie Larson had in fact adopted several versions of very short haircuts, notably a buzz cut done for a role on stage in London, before moving on to a brown pixie and then a platinum blonde version over the months.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Film Crave (@_filmcrave)

The evolution of a beauty signature

Brie Larson's hair transformations ultimately illustrate how some celebrities explore different stylistic identities according to their professional projects and personal desires. The shift from a very short cut to long, dark hair can also reflect a desire for aesthetic or artistic renewal.

By showing off this new hairstyle at two consecutive public events, Brie Larson confirms her penchant for striking hair transformations, which regularly attract the interest of the public and specialized media.

With her long, dark hair, Brie Larson offers a new interpretation of her style, oscillating between classic elegance and modernity. This hair transformation underscores the actress's ability to reinvent her image while remaining true to a creative approach to beauty.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"She's too seductive": Kim Novak criticizes the choice of Sydney Sweeney for her biopic
Article suivant
Criticized for her body, model Heidi Klum responds with a striking act of liberation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Criticized for her body, model Heidi Klum responds with a striking act of liberation.

Comments about the appearance of public figures unfortunately continue to fuel online discussions. Heidi Klum recently responded to...

"She's too seductive": Kim Novak criticizes the choice of Sydney Sweeney for her biopic

American actress Kim Novak (93) recently expressed reservations about the choice of American actress and producer Sydney Sweeney...

At 51, this actress admits she wants to date younger men.

American actress and comedian Chelsea Handler recently shared her views on relationships and age gaps during an episode...

In a red corset, Christina Aguilera asserts her style on stage

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera once again turned heads with her fashion choices at the Sips & Sounds Music...

At 40, this American actress is causing a sensation by the pool.

American actress and director Brittany Snow recently shared photos from a sunny setting, posting several poolside snapshots to...

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in a wrap dress.

Angelina Jolie recently turned heads at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai. True to her sophisticated style, the...