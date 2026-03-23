On the sand, Dua Lipa shares a tender moment with her fiancé

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa sets Instagram ablaze with a carousel of affectionate photos on the beach with her fiancé, where the couple's cover photo melts hearts online.

A carousel charged with positive energy

The first image in the carousel perfectly captures their connection: Dua Lipa and her fiancé, British actor Callum Robilliard Turner, are sitting side by side on the fine sand, facing the camera. While their sunglasses conceal their eyes, their facial expressions reveal their close bond. The rest of the carousel shows other snapshots: close-ups of a guitar, delicious meals.

Dua sports long, wavy hair blowing in the wind, a subtle lipstick, and red bracelets that add a pop of color to her effortless beachwear look. Her fiancé, Callum Robilliard Turner, completes the ensemble with a minimalist style, enhanced by the Californian sun. Each photo exudes lightness, like a snapshot of a couple in perfect harmony, without excessive filters or staging.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

The fans are in total adoration

The comments are overflowing with love: "You two are so perfect together!" , "Your connection is contagious!" , "The perfect couple, keep these moments going!" Internet users adore this relaxed side of Dua, away from the catwalk, and highlight their natural chemistry. Many note that these simple moments—shared laughter, tender glances—touch them more than any professional photoshoot, confirming that their duo exudes an authentic and magnetic vibe.

This beach carousel confirms Dua Lipa's power: an approachable star who knows how to share her joy. Fans unanimously celebrate a couple who radiate simple happiness and obvious compatibility.