"I don't hate children": Accused of being "disrespectful," Chappell Roan speaks out

Anaëlle G.
@chappellroan / Instagram

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan wanted to clarify the situation by explaining that she does not hate children or her fans and that she was unaware of the incident involving the daughter of Italian international footballer Jorginho during breakfast at the hotel.

What Jorginho criticizes

The former Chelsea and Arsenal player recounted that his 11-year-old daughter, a huge fan of singer Chappell Roan, simply recognized her and walked past his table smiling, without speaking to her. He claims that a security guard then approached his wife and daughter in a "very aggressive tone," accusing them of "disrespect" and "harassment," to the point of making the child cry. Jorginho deemed this reaction "completely disproportionate" and reminded everyone that, without fans, "an artist is nothing."

Chappell Roan's response

In a video , Chappell Roan said she felt "sad for the mother and child," while maintaining that she didn't witness the incident. She clarified that the person who intervened was not her own bodyguard and that she hadn't asked anyone to speak to the family. According to her, the mother and daughter "weren't doing anything wrong," and it was "unfair that an officer assumed bad intentions without reason."

"I don't hate children."

Faced with accusations from internet users of being "disrespectful" or having a problem with children, the singer was very clear: "I don't hate children, that's nonsense. I don't hate people who like my music." She nevertheless apologized to the mother and the little girl for the discomfort caused, emphasizing that no one deserves to be treated that way simply because they admire a celebrity.

This controversy arises as Chappell Roan regularly speaks out about what she considers "creepy" or intrusive fan behavior, particularly when some fans cross the line in real life or online. The Jorginho-Chappell Roan case ultimately reignites the debate: how can we protect the privacy of artists without punishing ordinary fans, especially when it involves a shy child who is simply watching from a distance?

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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