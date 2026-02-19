Search here...

At 37, this South African model proudly displays her figure.

Candice Swanepoel, a South African model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, recently shared an Instagram selfie confidently highlighting her figure.

A casual post that made an impression.

On her Instagram account @candiceswanepoel, Candice Swanepoel shared a simple, candid moment. Kneeling in front of a mirror, she wore a short, long-sleeved pink sweater with a flowing gray pleated skirt. The ensemble, both soft and elegant, naturally accentuated her figure. Her blonde hair fell freely over her shoulders, and her intentionally minimal makeup allowed the genuine radiance of her face to shine through.

Phone in hand, she captures the moment in a light-filled interior, offering her followers a spontaneous and radiant selfie, far removed from excessive artifice. Published on February 14, 2026, among a series of diverse photos, this post showcases an image of confidence and physical ease. We glimpse toned abs, but above all, a woman who seems comfortable in her own skin. Beyond aesthetics, this post illustrates a broader message: that of self-acceptance, of working on one's body out of love rather than obligation, and of celebrating a strong and assertive femininity.

True to his sporting routine

Candice Swanepoel embodies a modern vision of well-being: demanding yet grounded, disciplined yet respectful of her body. Pilates, yoga, mobility, strength training… she works out for about an hour every day with her longtime coach. More than just a fitness routine, it's a true grounding ritual that nourishes both her body and mind.

Originally from South Africa, she also favors a holistic approach: a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, collagen-boosted smoothies, consistent hydration, and above all, attentive listening to her body's needs. This post is part of a series of shares that are far removed from overly posed photoshoots and unrealistic filters. Here, we discover a woman in her true self. It's not about comparing oneself to others or pursuing an external ideal, but about moving forward at one's own pace, according to one's own story, metabolism, and priorities.

Enthusiastic reactions and fashion legacy

The reactions were immediate: "incredible figure," "radiant." An iconic model who rose to fame in 2007, Candice Swanepoel has established herself as a leading figure in international fashion. Her image combines freshness, naturalness, and athletic power—a blend that has become her signature. A sought-after muse for major fashion houses, a regular in prestigious campaigns and on the Victoria's Secret runways, she embodies modern femininity: strong, confident, and assertive. Beyond the spotlight, her career is a testament to perseverance and authenticity.

Through this spontaneous selfie, Candice Swanepoel confirms her status as a true fashion icon. Far removed from artifice and sophisticated staging, she captivates with a natural elegance and self-confidence that transcend fleeting trends. By choosing simplicity, she reminds us that style resides not only in the clothes worn, but also in the attitude with which they are worn. A fashion lesson, certainly, but above all, a lesson in self-assurance and freedom.

