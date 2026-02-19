"Fabulous," "Back to 2011": Margot Robbie's dress is turning heads

At a recent event hosted by Vogue Australia, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie caused a sensation with a look that directly evoked the 2000s. A fashion choice hailed on social media as a true "throwback to 2011".

A clear nod to the 2000s

Accustomed to stylistic transformations on the red carpet, Margot Robbie opted this time for a radically different aesthetic from her recent appearances. Invited to an event organized by Vogue Australia, the actress chose a dress by Alexander McQueen, designed by the house's current creative director, Seán McGirr.

The piece, featuring a gothic motif of white skulls, revisits one of the British brand's most recognizable symbols. This choice is no accident: the skull motif has been an integral part of Alexander McQueen's DNA since the early 2000s. Reactions on social media were swift. From "fabulous" to "back to 2011," many users praised this resurgence of a glam-rock aesthetic tinged with grunge, which Generation Z is now rediscovering under the name "indie sleaze."

The skull pattern, signature of Alexander McQueen

To understand the impact of this appearance, we must go back to the history of the motif. Introduced in the early 2000s by British designer Lee Alexander McQueen, founder of the Alexander McQueen fashion house, the skull quickly became an emblem. In 2003, during the spring-summer collection entitled "Irere," inspired by the idea of shipwreck, the skull-adorned scarf made its debut.

It quickly became a cult accessory, adopted by numerous international celebrities. This simple silk square became a fashion phenomenon, worn around the neck, tied at the waist, or attached to a bag. The image of Kate Moss associated with the world of Alexander McQueen largely contributed to anchoring this aesthetic in the collective imagination. In 2004, during the retrospective "Black" show, the British model appeared in a flowing dress adorned with white skeletons, embodying a rebellious chic that has since become iconic. This collaboration left a lasting mark on the history of early 21st-century fashion.

The sleaze indie aesthetic is back

For the past few seasons, fashion has seen a resurgence of interest in the 2000s. After the minimalism of the 1990s and the Y2K craze, it's now the indie sleaze era that's making a comeback. This trend, popularized in the late 2000s and early 2010s, blends rock references, bold silhouettes, and a deceptively nonchalant attitude.

By choosing a dress with such a symbolically charged motif, Margot Robbie aligns herself with this nostalgic trend. Far from a simple retro exercise, her look illustrates how the archives of major fashion houses are now being revisited by their contemporary artistic directors. Seán McGirr, appointed head of artistic direction at Alexander McQueen in December 2023, is thus initiating a new interpretation of the brand's heritage. The return of the skull motif reflects this desire to reconnect with the founding codes while adapting them to current sensibilities.

A well-managed fashion strategy

Margot Robbie is no stranger to making a stylish statement. The Australian actress, regularly praised for her fashion choices, knows how to alternate between classic silhouettes and bolder looks. This appearance illustrates a well-honed strategy: appropriating a powerful reference while making it relevant to current trends. The success of the skull motif in the early 2000s lay in its ability to blur the lines between luxury and an underground aesthetic.

Today, in a context where fashion values archives and the reinterpretation of past codes, this symbol resonates particularly strongly. By reviving this heritage, Margot Robbie is not simply offering a nostalgic nod. She is participating in a broader conversation about the cyclical nature of trends and how contemporary icons reactivate emblematic cultural markers.

When nostalgia becomes a creative lever

The "back to 2011" referenced by some online commentators reflects a broader phenomenon: a fascination with a recent period already perceived as vintage. The 2000s and early 2010s, long ridiculed for their excesses, are now being re-evaluated with a fresh perspective. By bringing an iconic Alexander McQueen motif back into the spotlight, Margot Robbie reminds us that fashion operates in cycles.

What seemed dated yesterday can become desirable again today, worn by a new generation or by influential figures capable of giving it a second life. Through this dress, the actress confirms her status as a fashion icon attentive to cultural references. One thing is certain: this nod to the sleaze indie era has left no one indifferent.

By choosing an Alexander McQueen creation featuring an iconic motif from the 2000s, Margot Robbie successfully combined homage and modernity. Between nostalgia and contemporary reinterpretation, her appearance in Vogue Australia illustrates the power of archives in current fashion. It's further proof that certain signatures, even decades later, retain their full impact.