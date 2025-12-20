Kylie Minogue dressed as Mrs. Claus, she shines like Mariah Carey

At the end of the year, certain voices become warm and comforting touchstones. Kylie Minogue elegantly joins this tradition, offering a bright and generous festive moment. Without seeking comparison to Mariah Carey, she celebrates Christmas in her own way, with panache, kindness, and brilliance.

A glamorous and decidedly modern Mrs. Claus

Kylie Minogue possesses the rare talent of reinventing herself while remaining true to her identity. With her new single "XMAS," the Australian star confirms her special connection with her audience and her penchant for unifying projects. She displays infectious energy and inspiring confidence, embodying a resolutely positive vision of body image and aging.

In the music video for "XMAS," Kylie Minogue transforms into a sparkling and joyful Mrs. Claus. She moves through enchanting snowy landscapes, surrounded by oversized gifts, twinkling lights, and a dazzling sleigh. Her sequined outfits accentuate her elegant style and her obvious delight in playing with Christmas traditions. Every shot exudes joy, lightheartedness, and a desire to celebrate.

A warm welcome in the British charts

Conceived as an Amazon exclusive, the music video for "XMAS" stands out for its polished aesthetic and visual ambition. The staging evokes the spirit of grand holiday shows, while maintaining a contemporary pop feel. Kylie Minogue isn't trying to replicate an existing formula; she offers a world that reflects her own style, bright and danceable. The result is a true burst of joy, capable of uniting all generations around a shared musical pleasure.

Musically, "XMAS" enjoyed considerable success in the UK. The track became one of the most listened-to songs of the period, boosted by strategic airplay and the public's enduring attachment to the artist. It was taken from the anniversary reissue of the album "Kylie Christmas (Fully Wrapped)," an iconic project that reaffirmed the strong connection between Kylie Minogue and the magic of the holidays.

Christmas queens with complementary universes

It's impossible to talk about holiday music without mentioning Mariah Carey, an essential figure in American Christmas. Her iconic song continues to bring people together and move them year after year. Far from being seen as opposing forces, these two artists embody different yet complementary visions of the season. Mariah Carey represents the grand, emotional, and vocal tradition, while Kylie Minogue embodies a sparkling and danceable celebration. Two styles, two energies, two unique signatures carried by inspiring women.

A joyful end to the year

For Kylie Minogue, this festive outing is a natural extension of an already successful year. She approaches this period with serenity and joy, considering "XMAS" a gift to the public rather than a goal to achieve. Regardless of the final chart positions, the most important thing is sharing, conviviality, and the joy of being together.

In short, with "XMAS," Kylie Minogue reminds us that Christmas music can be modern and profoundly positive. She proves that it's possible to shine brightly, simply by celebrating one's uniqueness. A festive interlude full of warmth and elegance, ideal for the holiday season.