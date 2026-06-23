Singer Rita Ora made a striking appearance in a satin dress.

Anaëlle G.
@ritaora / Instagram

British singer Rita Ora, of Kosovar origin, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram taken at Soho House, where she gave an impromptu acoustic concert. For the occasion, she wore an elegant champagne-colored satin dress, which immediately captivated her followers. A striking appearance, true to her sense of style.

A satin dress

At the heart of this look was a sleeveless dress in a delicate shade of yellow, made of a flowing, satiny fabric. The halter neckline was distinguished by numerous pleats and gathers that created a beautiful textured effect. A matching stole, draped over the shoulders and forearms, completed the ensemble with refined elegance. A sophisticated and luminous outfit, perfectly suited to the intimate atmosphere of the venue.

Gold and silver accessories

To complement this dress, Rita Ora opted for a sophisticated mix of gold and silver jewelry. She wore a delicate necklace with a gold pendant, silver earrings, several gold bracelets and a gold watch, as well as silver rings. This interplay of precious materials added an extra touch of sparkle, proving that a well-chosen selection of accessories can elevate an outfit.

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A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

An appearance linked to an impromptu concert

This series of photos was no coincidence. Rita Ora shared them on the sidelines of an impromptu acoustic concert at Soho House, an intimate setting perfectly suited to the musical moment. Unsurprisingly, her post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions from her followers, many of whom praised her look. It's further proof of the attention her every appearance generates. Beyond this outfit, Rita Ora confirms her status as a fashion icon.

With this champagne-colored satin dress, Rita Ora makes an appearance that is both elegant and radiant. Blending refinement and sophistication, she proves, once again, that she has mastered the art of capturing attention. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans, who are always eager to see her looks.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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