"I cut off a ton of my hair": Meghan Trainor surprises her family with a new haircut

American singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor opted for a dramatic hair transformation—and made sure to capture her family's reaction. She traded her long blonde locks for a significantly shorter cut, which she revealed to her loved ones on camera. The reactions weren't quite what she'd anticipated, resulting in a moment that was both tender and funny.

A noticeable hair change

Known for her long blonde hair, Meghan Trainor decided to change everything by adopting a short bob, which she dubbed her "mom bob." This change was all the more surprising given that just a few days earlier, she was still sporting her usual long hairstyle at her husband's birthday party. For this transformation, Meghan Trainor entrusted the task to Los Angeles-based hairstylist Anyssa Maciel. "I got a mom bob and only Daryl noticed, haha. Thank you, I love it!" she captioned the photo.

A family revelation

In a video shared on Instagram, Meghan Trainor appears both excited and a little nervous about showing off her new haircut. She's seen adjusting her hair before entering the room where her husband, American actor Daryl Sabara, is, and waiting for his reaction. He only takes a few seconds to notice the change: surprised, he quickly compliments his wife, followed by a tender hug. This was enough to reassure Meghan Trainor.

Unexpected reactions

However, not everyone in the household was so observant. Later in the video, Meghan Trainor tries, in vain, to draw the attention of the other family members to her transformation. Visibly astonished that no one noticed the difference, she ends up laughing. "It's so different. I cut off a ton of highlights!" she says, amused, emphasizing the extent of the change.

When her children get involved

Meghan Trainor also asked her children for their input. The mother of three asked them "what was wrong with her appearance." At first, one of her sons couldn't identify the change; it took a few clues for him to finally realize that his mother's hairstyle had changed. A spontaneous and humorous scene that greatly amused internet users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

A lighthearted and intimate moment

Beyond the anecdote, this video offers a touching glimpse into Meghan Trainor's daily life. While most of her family members took some time to react, her husband's opinion seemed to matter more than anything. Catapulted to fame by her global hit "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor doesn't hesitate to share these everyday moments with her millions of followers.

With this "mom bob," Meghan Trainor has made a bold hair transformation. And while not everyone in her family immediately noticed her new cut, Meghan Trainor herself seems delighted with her choice. A transformation perfectly reflected in this family moment, which is both funny and touching.