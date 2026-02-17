In a lace dress, Sofía Vergara confirms her signature style

Colombian-American actress, model, producer, and television host Sofía Vergara celebrated Valentine's Day in a black lace dress, true to her signature style. This plunging corset dress confirms her penchant for openwork lace looks, which she regularly wears to events and outings.

A bold Valentine's Day outfit

For the occasion, the "Modern Family" actress chose a black lace dress, embellished with a delicately cut-out corset that accentuated her figure. An asymmetrical, opaque drape wrapped around her hips, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. She completed her outfit with sheer stockings and opted for sleek hair in a new milk chocolate shade, which complemented her radiant complexion. The actress shared these photos on Instagram, capturing the moment during a fun evening with friends.

Her love for corset lace

This choice is part of a well-established tradition. Sofía Vergara has made numerous appearances in lace corsets, reinterpreting this classic with consistent audacity: diaphanous black at a recent outing, dazzling white at the Monaco Grand Prix, chocolate brown paired with jeans, or even strapless black with a pleated skirt. She has even experimented with a latex version in the past. With this Valentine's Day dress, she simply elevates this recurring material to a new level of sophistication, effortlessly blending sensuality and elegance.

A consistent personal style

Through her sartorial choices, Sofía Vergara establishes an instantly recognizable aesthetic, skillfully combining lace and corsets to create silhouettes that are both structured and sensual. This recent publication highlights her distinctive fashion identity, based on delicate, openwork pieces worn with confidence and elegance for festive occasions.

Wearing a lace dress for Valentine's Day, Sofía Vergara reaffirms her commitment to the sheer corset style that has defined her for years. Far from being a surprise, this outfit demonstrates a sartorial consistency that blends personal tradition with special occasions.