Why this dress, already worn by Meghan Markle, is causing controversy

Meghan Markle, the American actress who became the Duchess of Sussex, recently wore a dress she had worn in 2018, sparking a heated debate in the media and online. This fashion revival has prompted reflection on celebrity rewear and the significance of recycling an iconic outfit.

A dress that tells a story

On her Instagram account, the Duchess of Sussex posted a photo of herself wearing a navy blue dress by Roland Mouret, previously seen at the Royal Foundation dinner in 2018 when she was pregnant with her son Archie. This sophisticated and structured midi dress made a lasting impression when Meghan and Prince Harry were still performing their royal duties. The reappearance of this outfit nearly eight years later naturally caught the attention of fashion observers.

The debate surrounding celebrity "rewear"

Meghan's gesture reflects a growing trend of recycling iconic pieces rather than systematically buying new ones. For some, this choice is a way to promote more responsible and sustainable fashion.

Others, on the contrary, see it as a "marketing ploy" or an attempt to revive a past image, especially when it involves an outfit associated with a particularly publicized moment in her royal life.

Divergent reactions and interpretations

On social media, some admirers praised this approach, seeing it as inspiring in the face of fast fashion and representative of conscious consumption. Other comments pointed to a form of calculated nostalgia or a branding strategy aimed at linking Meghan Markle's values to her "As Ever" brand, which is itself promoted through this type of content.

Beyond fashion: a cultural symbol

The return of this dress serves as a reminder that the clothes worn by public figures are not simply garments: they become markers of the era, personal narratives, and public identity. In a world where celebrities are scrutinized, every stylistic choice can be interpreted as a message, whether intended or not.

In short, the reappearance of this dress, previously worn by Meghan Markle, fuels far more than just a fashion discussion: it prompts reflection on our relationship with fashion, sustainability, and the storytelling surrounding iconic outfits. Whether viewed as an ecological gesture, a nostalgic nod, or a marketing strategy, this sartorial choice continues to generate reactions.