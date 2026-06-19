Deemed "too old" to model beachwear, she responds to the criticism with candor

American entrepreneur, television personality, and author Bethenny Frankel has no intention of letting criticism dictate her actions. At 55, she walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach. Faced with comments about her age and appearance, she chose to respond with sincerity and confidence.

A trust that requires no validation

When some internet users questioned her place on the catwalk, Bethenny Frankel chose to respond simply rather than justify herself. In a video posted on TikTok , she explained (in English) that she wasn't trying to conform to traditional modeling standards.

Her goal? To be herself and fully enjoy the experience. She admits she didn't pay much attention to her age during her first time participating in the show, before discovering the controversy it generated on social media. This didn't stop her from continuing to walk the runway with enthusiasm.

Claiming a "real" body

Beyond comments related to her age, the woman in her fifties also addressed criticisms of her physique. Her message is clear: she embraces a natural body and a more peaceful relationship with her well-being. Far removed from diets or intensive workouts, she explains that she has found a balance that suits her. A personal journey built over the years, after a period when her relationship with food and physical activity was more complicated.

This statement highlights a more peaceful view of the body, where authenticity takes precedence over the pursuit of perfection. It's a message that resonates with many people weary of unrealistic expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel)

A special moment shared with loved ones

At the event held at the W South Beach, Bethenny Frankel made numerous appearances on stage in several different outfits. This year, she also received the title of "Rookie" from the renowned magazine, an award that marks her entry into the world of fashion shows. In the audience, she could count on the support of her loved ones. Her partner watched the show from the front row, while her teenage daughter proudly observed this display of self-confidence.

By openly responding to criticism, Bethenny Frankel transforms a controversy about age and appearance into a powerful plea for self-acceptance. Her attitude reminds us that there is no age limit to feeling good about yourself, expressing yourself freely, or taking on new challenges. Through this striking appearance, she sends a simple yet powerful message: confidence depends neither on a number on an ID card nor on a unique figure.