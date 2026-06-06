Deemed "too muscular for a woman," she proudly displays her athletic figure.

On TikTok, she proudly displays her toned physique—and she doesn't care what the critics say. Content creator Courtney Crawley (@fitzcourtknee) regularly shares videos showcasing her muscular build, the result of dedicated training. While some internet users judge her as "too muscular for a woman," she responds with pride and confidence, sparking a debate about the standards imposed on women.

Videos that are generating reactions

In her TikTok posts, Courtney Crawley (@fitzcourtknee) films herself at the gym or poses to showcase her athletic physique. Reactions are mixed. On one hand, disapproving comments suggest she's "too muscular for a woman." On the other, many users applaud her approach: "I love it, it's refreshing to see women with muscles," reads one of the supportive messages.

A confident response

Rather than letting herself be discouraged, Courtney Crawley (@fitzcourtknee) chooses to proudly display her physique. For her, strength and muscle are perfectly compatible with femininity. A student and sports enthusiast, she readily shares how fitness has transformed her well-being, both physical and mental. This positive message resonates with her community and encourages them to move beyond preconceived notions about what a "feminine" figure should look like.

The "phenomenon" of muscular women

Her case is part of a broader trend, sometimes referred to as "muscle mommy," which emerged on social media in the early 2020s. This movement celebrates muscular women and the practice of bodybuilding, breaking with beauty standards long centered on thinness. Increasingly, women are asserting their right to be strong and visible, contributing to a more diverse representation on screen.

By confidently showcasing her athletic physique, Courtney Crawley (@fitzcourtknee) is contributing, in her own way, to changing attitudes. Faced with judgment, she counters with confidence and pride, reminding everyone that there isn't just one way to be a woman. This message of self-affirmation, beyond the criticism, is finding a growing resonance.