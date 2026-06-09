Criticized after her beachwear fashion show, rugby player Ilona Maher responds frankly

Body positive
Julia P.
@ilonamaher / Instagram

Bronze medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the US women's rugby sevens team, Ilona Maher has become one of the most influential voices in the body positivity movement on social media. Her latest response, posted on TikTok after a wave of criticism, perfectly illustrates this.

A parade that sparks controversy

It all began on May 30, 2026, in Miami. For the annual fashion show of a major American magazine dedicated to beachwear, Ilona Maher appeared in a blue and white striped one-piece swimsuit, featuring a plunging neckline that reached her navel. A decidedly modern piece, worn with the same confidence the athlete displays every Sunday on the rugby field.

Just hours after the first photos surfaced, social media erupted. Several particularly harsh comments openly criticized her appearance and accused her of being "poorly dressed" by the organization. Ilona Maher was quick to address this accusation.

The sarcastic response on TikTok

On June 4, 2026, Ilona Maher posted a video message to the camera, in which she made no attempt to hide her weariness, nor her humor. "You left me the best comments. Seriously, you have a way with words," she began sarcastically. Before setting the record straight: it was she, and she alone, who chose the outfit. "I liked it. I liked the fact that you could see my whole back and a bit of the side. So I hear you, but it was my choice," she explained.

A question that goes beyond the single case of Ilona Maher

Beyond simply responding to criticism, the rugby player posed a particularly insightful question. "Is it really 'unflattering,' or is it just seeing a curvier body in such a room that's the problem? I don't know, tell me," she asked.

This question highlights a deep-seated bias in contemporary fashion culture: judging clothing as "flattering" only when it "slims the figure" or conforms to traditional standards of thinness. This framework, inherited from decades of magazines, effectively excludes any body shape that deviates from the norm.

The body positive movement, a clearly defined philosophy

Ilona Maher's appearance is part of an approach she's championed since her early days in the spotlight. For her millions of followers, Ilona Maher regularly reminds them that beauty standards can be completely ignored. She sums up her philosophy in the same video: "Put on your beach outfit. If you have a body, then you have a body made for the beach." A striking statement that could very well become the official slogan of the entire summer.

Ilona Maher is thus delivering much more than a response to her detractors. She is offering a true lesson in confidence, in an era where beauty standards remain deeply entrenched – and where a sporty, feminine, and assertive voice makes all the difference.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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