How stickers and colours change the way we see diabetes devices

The blood glucose sensor is the common denominator for people with diabetes. This medical device, often hidden under an opaque sleeve or tucked away in the shadows of trousers, is solely intended to indicate glucose levels in real time. It wasn't designed to be decorative or to serve as jewelry. However, in a spirit of self-acceptance, small, whimsical designs are appearing on these devices, much like interchangeable temporary tattoos.

Decorative patches designed to blend in with the sensors

Generally, people with diabetes keep their blood glucose sensors discreetly hidden. Whether it's embedded in the arm, behind the bicep, or strapped to the thigh, it rarely peeks out. This sensor, embedded in the skin, which reveals a diagnosis and sometimes attracts the attention of those less informed, isn't necessarily the most flattering accessory to wear. With its stark design, pristine color, and minimalist appearance, it wasn't designed to enhance one's look or encourage self-expression. Its sole purpose is to monitor blood glucose levels, provide valuable medical information, and perform the function of a health device —nothing more.

Many people see it as an intruder on their silhouette, a black (or rather white) blemish on their outfit. It must be said that in its original form, the blood glucose sensor doesn't exactly make a statement and lacks flair. However, fashion enthusiasts with insatiable creativity are tackling the task of customizing this soulless device, following the beauty guidelines of our international Winx: Zara Larsson.

Some women wrap it in gold thread to create an ornamental bracelet, while others defy the tedium of this blood glucose tracker by embellishing it with rhinestones to give it a festive look. The real artistic feat lies in the decorative patches, cut to the shape of these devices. Numerous brands dedicate themselves to dressing up these monitoring devices, and with their custom-made stickers, they create the illusion of a temporary stamp. From floral prints to animal motifs, and even kawaii prints featuring Hello Kitty, this device, once a source of embarrassment, is transformed into a canvas for creativity.

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Transforming a medical accessory into an iconic ornament

These custom stencils, designed to elevate these cases like a brooch on a blouse or a scarf in a monochrome outfit, are not "camouflage" to erase their physical reality. They are symbols of self-affirmation, style enhancers. They give personality to these impersonal cases, transforming them from a mere formality into a source of pride, even a distinct visual identity.

Adorned with dinosaurs, flowers, and tangy fruits, bordered with seashells, or even covered in hearts, these patches are a delightful balm for self-esteem, often weakened by illness. People with diabetes can thus match their patches to their outfits or use them as a pop of color in an otherwise neutral look. Inspired by temporary tattoos, these patches are excellent style accessories. And while they are removable and temporary, they leave a lasting impression on the confidence of those who wear them.

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When confidence (finally) becomes our skin

On social media, the blood glucose sensor is no longer a magnet for criticism or whispers; it has become a centerpiece, a piece of medical jewelry. Inclusive designers are even embracing this "niche" art form so that people with diabetes no longer feel like aliens from another planet, but rather like iconic figures.

These monitoring devices inspire free spirits in the fashion world and serve as the basis for all kinds of playful touches. For example, while @cal.jewellery crafts organic cases using a 3D printer, @jewellerybysense sets them in a bracelet like a diamond. Discreet companies and major brands alike are mobilizing to transform the blood glucose sensor into a personal totem, a lucky charm.

The device no longer simply measures blood glucose. When adorned with cows, donuts, footballs, bohemian mandalas, rhinestones, or gold metal, it resembles a strong visual language and spontaneously increases self-esteem.