"If you want to wear a short skirt, wear it": this designer encourages women to dress freely

On Instagram, the account @pulpeuseetchic, a brand dedicated to "fashion for curvy women," shared a striking Reel. Through a powerful message, French content creator Laurine Costard (who is part of the brand's team) makes a genuine call for sartorial freedom, inviting women to wear what they love, without letting their choices be dictated by external opinions or prejudices.

A powerful message on Instagram

In this video, Laurine Costard speaks directly to the @pulpeuseetchic community with a simple message: "When you can wear what you want, if you're curvy and you feel like wearing a short skirt, wear it." She goes on to list all the possible clothing options: long patterned dresses, wrap dresses, fitted dresses, and bright colors. With each suggestion, the same invitation is repeated: "Wear what you want and wear what you feel like."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨PULPEUSES IN THE SPOTLIGHT FOR 6 YEARS✨ (@pulpeuseetchic)

A call for freedom of dress

This intervention goes beyond simple fashion advice. It poses a political question: "Why listen to prejudice when you can wear what you want?" Through this question, Laurine Costard highlights the unspoken pressures that still weigh on curvy or plus-size women, who are often encouraged to conceal their figures rather than dress them with pleasure. By rejecting these implicit codes, Laurine Costard reaffirms a central principle of the body positivity movement: fashion belongs to everyone and is not limited to any particular body type.

A long-standing body-positive mission

The curvy and chic brand (@pulpeuseetchic) is no stranger to making a statement. For the past five years, the brand has been dedicated to celebrating curvy women through a selection of clothing and designs adapted for them. Its slogan, "Celebrating curvy women for 5 years," encapsulates an approach entirely focused on self-confidence and inclusivity.

Through this Reel, Laurine Costard, via the account @pulpeuseetchic, reminds us of a simple yet essential truth: fashion is a space for personal expression, which should never be constrained by the gaze of others. A valuable message that helps broaden everyone's stylistic horizons.