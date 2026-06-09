After being criticized for her appearance, this woman shares a powerful message

Body positive
Anaëlle G.
@whatlauraloves / Instagram

The British content creator known as @whatlauraloves recently posted a video on Instagram accompanied by a particularly inspiring message. Faced with numerous unsolicited comments about her appearance, the young woman delivers a powerful reflection on body image and self-acceptance. This body-positive message resonated deeply with her community and encourages us to reconsider how we view the bodies of others.

An observation regarding unsolicited comments

With a touch of humor, Laura begins with a clear-eyed observation: pointing at someone's body part is, paradoxically, an admission that you were staring at them. "Nothing says 'I was looking at you' like a comment about someone else's body," she quips. The designer admits to having received many such remarks in recent years, oscillating between amusement and incomprehension at this need some people have to comment on the appearance of others.

A transformed relationship with the body

Laura then explains how her perspective on her own body has profoundly changed. After several extended hospital stays, something shifted within her: she stopped having an anxious relationship with her appearance and became completely serene. Now, she sees her body primarily as an ally, "doing its best to keep her alive, breathing, and enjoying life for another day." This perspective puts health and gratitude at the center, far removed from aesthetic judgments.

A universal and liberating message

For the designer, the observation is simple: "Bodies are just bodies. They move, they bend, they exist." She reminds us that when faced with a body that is unsettling, everyone has a choice: accept this reality as an integral part of the human experience, or simply move on. She concludes that pointing out someone's physical appearance reveals far more about the observer than about the person who is simply existing. A remarkably accurate message, praised by many online.

Through this heartfelt testimony, @whatlauraloves reminds us of the importance of kindness and self-acceptance. A powerful and liberating message that invites everyone to look more kindly upon their own body as well as those of others.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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