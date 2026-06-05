To talk about complexes, she uses an unexpected metaphor, and it works.

In selfies or group photos, you always scrutinize your perceived flaws. A stray hair, a closed eye, a pimple you didn't notice in the mirror… the result after the flash never lives up to your expectations. So much so that you now make sure you're on the other side of the lens. Yet, with this particularly vivid metaphor, you might just rediscover the joy of impromptu photoshoots.

The sunset metaphor is very telling.

You know that feeling all too well: the disappointment of seeing a selfie . Instead of complimenting and reassuring you, the photo highlights everything you dislike most about yourself. Your insecurities are laid bare and staring you in the face. What was meant to be a memory of festive makeup or a joyful moment becomes a source of self-criticism. You focus on physical details that your loved ones ignore, instead focusing on the emotion you felt in that moment. You find your cheeks "too full," your mouth "not symmetrical enough," your nose "too big" or "not upturned enough." This photo seems to amplify what you carefully avoid seeing in the mirror.

This candid portrait, snapped in a moment of confidence, goes straight to the trash and has no chance of ever gracing your Instagram profile. It doesn't even warrant a fleeting story. You envy all those women who remain photogenic even in the least flattering situations. You almost resent them for maintaining their charm with a huge, dripping burger in their hands or in a wind so strong it could ruffle the sea's fur.

Quebec content creator @jadebonneville has found the perfect words to mend your shattered ego. She evokes a specific situation, one experienced by many during warm summer evenings. "When you watch a sunset and take a picture, it's never as beautiful as in real life. It's the same for you," she says, accompanied by the twilight. Drawing on a shared experience, she reminds us that a snapshot is just a fleeting glimpse of reality, not a testament to our worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jade Bonneville | Personal Branding & Mindset Coach (@jadebonneville)

One way to replace the negative with the positive

Positivity is a state of mind, even a philosophy of life. However, by nature, the brain reacts more intensely to negative stimuli. This is a neuroscientific observation. Nevertheless, it is entirely possible to cultivate a positive attitude and introduce it to the art of relativism. And the personal development coach gently shifts your way of thinking with this metaphor, which resonates like an ode to yourself, to the present moment.

Photos capture a face, but they don't reveal what lies beyond. They don't show your inner light, your infectious smile audible from miles away, your radiant soul that attracts even the most timid animals, your inexhaustible energy that has the power to motivate even the most listless crowds. These selfies aren't even a teaser of your personality, but merely a "cover." Through the metaphor of a sunset, this ambassador of kindness invites you to see beyond appearances, to consider your physical appearance as one element of your identity, not the whole picture.

Inner beauty, not valued enough

Living in a society where everything is judged in a few seconds of scrolling, we've ended up confusing appearance with personal worth. A successful photo seems to have almost become proof of social legitimacy. We measure our attractiveness by the number of "postable" pictures, the flattering lighting, the right angle, the perfect symmetry. And when the image doesn't live up to our expectations, our self-esteem falters along with it.

Yet, the people who truly leave a lasting impression aren't necessarily those who best master their left profile or instinctively know where to position their chin in front of the camera. They are often those who exude something indefinable: a calming presence, a laugh that instantly relaxes the atmosphere, a warm gaze, an energy that makes you want to linger a little longer. Things impossible to capture in a photo gallery.

Perhaps the real problem isn't your face in the photos, but the unforgiving gaze you cast upon it. And perhaps it's time to stop seeking validation in every failed shot. After all, some of the most beautiful things in the world lose some of their magic once captured. That doesn't make them any less extraordinary. The sunset metaphor illustrates this perfectly.