Harassed by comments about her weight, she explains how she regained her self-confidence

For a long time, Paris Tier (@pazlenka) was the target of criticism about her physical appearance. Today, the Australian content creator shares how she transformed this ordeal into a true source of inner strength. Her journey is a reminder of the importance of self-acceptance and respecting one's body.

Cyberbullying that has left its mark

At just 23 years old, Paris Tier found herself thrust into the public eye through her social media presence and her relationship with Australian rules footballer Conor Stone. This increased visibility was quickly followed by a wave of negative comments about her appearance. Behind the scenes, some remarks became particularly vicious, escalating to insults and threats. This situation deeply affected Paris Tier, to the point of jeopardizing her mental well-being.

In 2025, faced with this constant pressure, she finally chose to put her Instagram posts on hold. This difficult period made her realize the impact that the opinions of others could have on her self-esteem. Paris Tier recounts going through times when she couldn't even find the energy to get out of bed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Tier (@pazlenka)

Taking a break to reconnect better

To regain her balance, Paris Tier made an important decision: to step away from social media for several months. This break gave her the space she needed to refocus on herself, far from external judgments.

Supported by her partner and loved ones, she gradually learned to stop seeking the approval of others. This period of reflection allowed her to rebuild a more positive relationship with herself. Today, she affirms that her perspective has changed: "I no longer talk about being hated, because I love who I am." A statement that illustrates the progress she has made and the confidence she has regained.

Self-acceptance at the heart of her reconstruction

For Paris Tier, true transformation isn't about her appearance, but about how she sees herself. She explains that she's come to understand that happiness doesn't depend on the opinions of others, but on the ability to fully accept oneself. According to her, trying to convince everyone to like us is an impossible quest.

The key is to build strong self-esteem , based on one's own values and not on external opinions. Paris Tier acknowledges, however, that some wounds remain. Rebuilding oneself doesn't mean completely erasing past difficulties, but learning to move forward with greater self-compassion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Tier (@pazlenka)

To give a new image of women in sport

Following this experience, Paris Tier also wants to change attitudes around "WAGs," a term used to refer to the partners of athletes ("Wives and Girlfriends"). She refuses to allow these women to be defined solely by their relationship with an athlete.

Through her podcast and social media, she aims to highlight their ambitions, projects, and personalities. For Paris Tier, being close to the world of sports doesn't mean having to remain in her partner's shadow. Her message is clear: every woman can build her own path, develop her talents, and take her place, regardless of her relationship or the opinions of others.

Paris Tier's story demonstrates that it is possible to regain confidence after being hurt by repeated criticism. Her story highlights a crucial idea: a person's worth is not measured by their appearance or public opinion. It's an invitation to cultivate self-esteem, celebrate one's body, and move forward with more self-compassion.