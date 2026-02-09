Search here...

The "imposter syndrome," this invisible mechanism that undermines confidence

Self-confidence
Léa Michel
Have you ever felt out of place, despite your successes? As if your success were a misunderstanding and you risked being "unmasked" at any moment? Rest assured: this feeling is common, deeply human, and above all, it in no way defines your worth.

A lingering doubt despite very real evidence

Imposter syndrome was first identified in 1978 by psychologists Pauline Clance and Suzanne Imes . It is characterized by a persistent feeling of illegitimacy, even in the face of objective results, degrees, promotions, or positive feedback. You may have worked hard, achieved great success, received sincere praise… and yet, a little voice inside whispers that it's not really thanks to you.

People affected tend to attribute their successes to luck, chance, good timing, or the kindness of others, rather than to their skills, efforts, or intelligence. This mechanism acts as a distorting filter: anything that confirms your worth is minimized, anything that resembles a doubt is amplified.

A phenomenon far more widespread than we think

Contrary to popular belief, imposter syndrome does not only affect women, although they are often more exposed to it, particularly due to persistent stereotypes or their underrepresentation in certain fields such as science, tech, politics or leadership positions.

A 2020 study of students and healthcare professionals showed that over 80% of them had experienced symptoms related to this syndrome at some point in their lives. In other words, this feeling is not limited to a minority or a specific profile: it affects bright, committed, and competent people at all levels of success.

Very real consequences for your well-being

Even though it's invisible, imposter syndrome can take a heavy toll on your mental and emotional health. When it takes hold, it can lead to:

  • Constant anxiety related to performance;
  • Exhausting perfectionism , where nothing is ever good enough;
  • An intense fear of failure or judgment;
  • Sleep disturbances, chronic fatigue or a feeling of mental overload;
  • Self-sabotaging behaviors, such as avoiding certain opportunities, refusing promotions, or fading into the background in contexts where you could shine.

This mechanism doesn't protect you; it holds you back. It prevents you from fully recognizing your worth, your potential, and your right to occupy the space you deserve.

Regaining control over this inner dialogue

The good news is that imposter syndrome isn't inevitable. The first step is to name it. Putting words to what you're feeling already helps to distance yourself from those automatic thoughts. Talking about it with loved ones, trusted colleagues, or a mental health professional can significantly lighten this inner burden.

Other concrete levers can help you:

  • Keep a journal of your successes, big or small, in order to keep a tangible record of your skills;
  • Learn to receive a compliment without minimizing it, without justifying yourself, simply by saying "thank you";
  • Accept that making mistakes is part of learning and that it does not call into question your legitimacy;
  • Joining support groups, professional networks or mentoring programs is particularly useful in competitive environments.

What this syndrome really says about you

Imposter syndrome doesn't reveal a lack of merit, but often an excessive demand on oneself, fueled by a culture of performance, comparison, and perfection. It often affects committed, conscientious people who want to do well—deeply positive qualities.

In short, recognizing this mechanism is already an act of kindness towards yourself. It's choosing to treat yourself with the same care you offer others. You have the right to doubt, but above all, you have the right to succeed, to learn, to grow, and to take your place, without apologizing for existing.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
