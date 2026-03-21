Believing you have no talent: how to silence that critical little voice

Sports, art, intellectual pursuits, DIY projects. You've tried everything, but you don't excel at anything. While your friends and family all have a favorite activity and even compete, you have no talent to boast about. You try new hobbies, hoping to discover a gift for knitting or chess, but your attempts only reinforce your insecurities. The only pastime you're unbeatable at is imitating Calimero, and it's time for that to change.

Talent is not necessarily “spectacular”.

Dancing? You have two left feet. Drawing? You don't have enough imagination for this creative activity. Singing? Yes, but only in your bathroom. Guitar? You nearly break a string every time you touch it. Poetry? Your last attempt at poetry dates back to middle school, and it wasn't exactly brilliant. Cooking then? You ruin every dish you try. Why not theater then? You risk getting tomatoes thrown at you after every performance. Finally, after taking stock of your situation, you come to this sad conclusion: "I have no talent."

When you participate in creative workshops with your friends, you feel like an outsider. And even if your loved ones try to reassure you by supporting your "abstract," "mad scientist" style, you feel inadequate amidst prodigies. First, let's go back to basics. In the dictionary, talent is a natural or acquired ability in a field or activity. So, you don't need to know how to play football like Mbappé or rival Beyoncé to possess it.

In other words, noticing when your friend isn't feeling well without her saying so is a talent, just like making people laugh during tense moments or mowing the lawn evenly. However, in a society that constantly worships performance and only rewards those involved in championships and competitions, we tend to downplay these small gifts. “Because using our talent is ‘easy,’ we assume that what we accomplish isn't extraordinary. Yes, in our upbringing, performance is earned; you have to make an effort to achieve it,” explains Christian Sempéres, a personal development coach.

Talent resides within each of us.

Admittedly, you don't have dozens of medals hanging on your wall, nor trophies on display in your apartment. The only competition you've ever entered was the inter-school cross-country race, which was mandatory. Your parents tried to find some aptitude in you, but to no avail. Still, there's no point in feeling sorry for yourself or envying your friends, who seem to turn everything they touch to gold.

Ultimately, it all comes down to mindset. As Flaubert so aptly put it, "To have talent, one must be convinced that one possesses it." In other words, you have to believe in yourself to see talent where you least expect it. Talent isn't just a skill; it's a state of mind. Singer Ed Sheeran said he had "limited talent as a child," and today he fills concert halls and sells millions of records. In other words, all it takes is that mental breakthrough to recognize your talent, however hidden it may be.

Do you notice details that others miss? That's a talent: a keen eye for detail. Can you decipher instructions at a glance? That's a sign of a logical mind. Do you have a lush garden? That's a talent: you have a green thumb. To put things in perspective, you can watch the show "France's Got Talent." You might see seasoned circus performers, spaghetti acrobats, or dancers choreographing jingles.

Valuing one's talents on a daily basis

Beyond simply identifying them, the important thing is to learn how to cultivate them and showcase them in everyday life. It's not necessarily about striving for perfection or public recognition, but about acknowledging that every action, every skill, even the smallest, has value. Noting one's successes, however small , helps to boost self-confidence and transform one's perception of their abilities.

Taking the time to celebrate your talents, whether it's connecting with others, organizing your living space, or solving a practical problem, allows you to refocus on your strengths rather than your weaknesses. With this approach, the notion of talent ceases to be a distant concept reserved for the elite and becomes a concrete source of personal satisfaction. Little by little, these actions, these skills, become tangible proof that you have always possessed, within yourself, the ability to make a difference, even if discreetly.

Talent isn't just about being able to reproduce a song by ear without a single wrong note or producing museum-worthy works. It's sometimes more subtle, less visible, but once discovered, it transforms perception . No, you're not an anti-hero, but a hero in denial.