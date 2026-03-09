Posture could reveal a lot about personality, according to a study.

What if the way we stand revealed our character? Researchers have highlighted strong links between body posture and personality traits, after analyzing 100 people divided into four main postural types.

Extroverts standing tall, introverts withdrawn

96% of people with what is considered ideal posture (straight back, aligned pelvis) and 83% of those with kyphosis-lordosis (accentuated lumbar curve) appear extroverted. These profiles often project an image of confidence, with a slightly forward pelvis and a natural lordosis, a posture frequently associated with self-assurance.

Conversely, swayback (pelvis tilted back) and flat back profiles are more commonly found in introverted personalities, reflecting a more closed body posture.

The pelvis, a possible indicator of insurance

In extroverted personalities, the pelvis often remains upright or slightly tilted forward, which accentuates the lumbar curve and gives an impression of energy. More introverted personalities more often adopt a closed posture: contracted abdominal muscles, rounded shoulders, head jutting forward—a configuration that can promote back or neck tension over time. Maintaining an unnatural posture for extended periods requires more muscular effort, which can explain some recurring pain.

The effect of "power poses"

Some research suggests that maintaining a dominant posture—chest open, arms outstretched—for a few minutes can temporarily alter certain hormonal markers, with a rise in testosterone and a fall in cortisol, the stress hormone. This posture is sometimes associated with increased confidence and greater initiative.

Conversely, a closed posture tends to reinforce feelings of anxiety or inhibition.

Stress and emotions also shape posture

Body posture often reflects emotional state. Open shoulders and a straight back are frequently associated with confidence, while hunched shoulders can convey more reserve or shyness.

Chronic stress can also exacerbate poor posture and create a difficult-to-break cycle: muscle contraction causes pain, this pain alters posture, and this degraded posture can in turn influence self-perception.

For some extroverted people, adopting an upright posture can boost self-esteem, mood, and energy levels. For more introverted individuals, however, maintaining a posture that is too forced can lead to muscle fatigue or postural discomfort.

In summary, an open and confident posture is often associated with physiological reactions related to confidence and energy, while a closed posture more easily keeps the body in a state of muscular contraction, sometimes a source of tension or pain.