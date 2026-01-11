Search here...

At 17, her gesture towards her mother moves internet users

Parenting
Fabienne Ba.
@aman.jkd/Instagram

Aman Duggal, a 17-year-old British teenager, recently made headlines by paying off his entire family's debts with money earned from his online shop. In early January 2026, he posted a video on Instagram in which he gave his mother £10,000 in cash, approximately €11,500. The moving scene quickly went viral.

E-commerce, a lever for early emancipation

Determined to take control of his future, Aman left school to dedicate himself to e-commerce. Within a year, he managed to generate enough income to relieve his family of a heavy financial burden. This symbolic yet concrete gesture marked a turning point: he now took over the household bills, reversing traditional roles for the good of his family.

"It's something I've wanted to do for a long time."

In the video, with tears in his eyes, Aman hands the wad of cash to his mother: "I love you, this is something I've wanted to do for a long time. Thank you for everything you've done for me. You're the most special person in my life." His mother, visibly overwhelmed, struggles to find the words before hugging her son. This moment, shared on social media, deeply touched internet users.

A declaration of love and gratitude

In the caption of his post, Aman expressed his gratitude: "My mother gave me everything and was always there for me. I am so happy and proud to finally be able to take care of her. Words cannot describe how I feel." The post garnered over 600,000 likes in just a few days, sparking a wave of support and admiration from around the world.

A source of inspiration for an entire generation

Reactions quickly poured in: "What a touching video," "You've inspired me to do the same for my parents," and "Respect, brother." Far more than a simple act of kindness, his actions embody the ability of young people to take control of their own destiny and that of their families, often in a difficult economic climate.

Aman Duggal's story resonates particularly strongly with teenagers facing hardship. In just one year, he went from being a student to a family breadwinner, proving that online entrepreneurship can be a tool for empowerment.

In short, young Aman Duggal's video sends a powerful message: at 17, it's possible to make a difference, give back, and build a solid future. It's a story that combines determination, gratitude, and hope—and one that inspires far beyond social media.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
"Instinctive motherhood," a gentle approach that reconnects mothers to their nature.

