Instead of saying "Stop crying", here are 5 phrases that help children express their emotions

A child's tears can be unsettling. Whether out of fatigue or reflex, it's tempting to want to stop the crying as quickly as possible. However, acknowledging an emotion rather than suppressing it allows the child to better understand it and develop valuable skills for growing up peacefully.

Why this little phrase should be avoided

“Stop crying” is one of those phrases that many adults use without meaning any harm. Yet, it can make a child feel that what they are feeling is unacceptable or that they should hide their emotions. Child development specialists remind us that a child does not yet have the same emotional capacities as an adult. Crying is often their most natural way of releasing frustration, fear, sadness, or extreme fatigue. The goal, therefore, is not to make the emotion disappear, but to support it.

1. "I see you're sad, I'm here."

This phrase has an immediate reassuring effect. By putting words to the observed emotion, you help the child identify what they are feeling. By adding "I'm here," you show them that they can get through this difficult time without being alone. This feeling of security is essential for learning to better manage their emotions over time.

2. "You have the right to cry, it happens to everyone."

Crying is neither a weakness nor a behavior to be corrected. By reminding them that everyone can feel sadness or discouragement, you normalize the emotion. This helps the child understand that their feelings are legitimate and that they have nothing to be ashamed of. A simple message, but particularly valuable for building healthy self-esteem.

3. "Would you prefer a hug or some quiet time?"

Not all children react the same way when they are upset. Some seek physical contact, while others need a little space. By offering a choice, you encourage the child to identify what would make them feel better in that moment. It's also a great way to teach them to listen to their needs and express them.

4. "Can you show me where you feel that in your body?"

Emotions are often expressed through the body before being put into words. A knot in the stomach, a lump in the throat, or a feeling of heat can accompany anger, fear, or sadness. Encouraging children to recognize these sensations helps them better understand what they are experiencing. This awareness gradually develops their emotional and bodily intelligence.

5. "When you're ready, we'll talk about it together."

Sometimes, a child simply isn't able to explain what they're feeling in the moment. Wanting an immediate answer can then intensify their discomfort. This phrase gives them the necessary time to calm down while showing them that you'll remain available to listen. It establishes a climate of trust and respects their pace.

Ultimately, these few sentences have one thing in common: they acknowledge the emotion instead of rejecting it. A few well-chosen words can transform a crisis into a genuine learning opportunity. This caring approach strengthens the bond of trust and equips the child with valuable tools for life.