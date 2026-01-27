"Postpartum depression exists": a mother's heartbreaking video raises awareness

Lying in her baby's crib, a young mother breaks down under the pressure: she gently places her child safely before bursting into tears and crying out in distress. This video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has touched millions of internet users, reigniting the debate on postpartum depression, a reality too often silenced.

A raw and authentic scene

In this raw, unfiltered footage, we see the mother, visibly exhausted, struggling against profound anguish. Instead of resorting to violence despite her suffering, she takes care to ensure her baby's safety before letting her despair explode. This instinctive act of protection resonates as a cry of love intertwined with unbearable distress, capturing the very essence of postpartum for many women.

Even in so much pain, she didn't hurt him. That's a mother. Proud of her. Sending a big hug from afar 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8c8L14Mub2 — Lecci Lecci (@symplecci) January 24, 2026

The outpouring of solidarity from internet users

The comments under the video are overflowing with compassion. One of the most shared reads: “Even in immense pain, she didn’t hurt him. Now that’s a mother. Proud of her. Sending her a big hug from afar.” Other messages share personal experiences: “I went through the same thing, it’s not a weakness,” “Postpartum depression exists and we need to talk about it,” or “You’re not alone, ask for help.” This wave of virtual support transforms a moment of vulnerability into a symbol of unity.

An urgent reminder about mothers' mental health

Postpartum depression affects approximately 10 to 15% of women after childbirth, with symptoms ranging from extreme anxiety to suicidal thoughts. Often confused with the temporary "baby blues," it requires medical and psychological support. This video highlights the urgent need to dismantle the pressure to achieve "perfect motherhood" and to encourage mothers to seek help without shame.

By daring to share her distress unfiltered, this anonymous mother has opened a door to a silent suffering that deserves our full attention. Her video doesn't judge; it calls for empathy and action: recognizing postpartum depression means saving mothers and protecting children. A vital message that will hopefully encourage more families to break the silence.