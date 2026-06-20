This mother shares the "strict rules" she imposes on her children during the summer, and internet users are divided.

As the summer holidays approach, a question arises in many families: should they maintain an educational framework or let the children enjoy total freedom? American influencer Vidya (@queencitytrends), followed by millions of subscribers on TikTok, recently reignited the debate by revealing the rules she applies to her two children during the holidays.

An active summer rather than a summer without direction

Vidya Gopalan, known on TikTok as @queencitytrends, shared her vision of summer vacation in a video that went viral. A mother of two children, aged 11 and 14, she explains that, for her, summer means relaxation… but not inactivity. Before detailing her family's routines, she clarifies that it's an organization that works for her household. According to her, keeping children occupied helps "avoid certain problematic behaviors related to boredom and promotes a more balanced daily life."

Reading versus screens: the principle that is causing a stir

The rule that garnered the most attention from internet users concerned screen time. In this family, every minute spent reading earns a one-minute screen time limit. For the mother, reading is essential, especially since many children are gradually abandoning it outside of school.

According to her, this system naturally encourages her children to read more books. Vidya (@queencitytrends) even states that they have already read several books since the start of the holidays. This method has appealed to many internet users, although some point out that reading should primarily be associated with pleasure and discovery.

Sports, maths and the great outdoors are on the agenda

Screen time isn't the only thing regulated. Children also dedicate about twenty minutes a day to mathematics, spend at least two hours outdoors, and regularly participate in sports. Sleep is also subject to certain rules. Bedtimes are set at specific times, while allowing for extra sleep in the morning when their schedule permits.

For some internet users, this balance between leisure, physical activity, and learning is excellent preparation for the start of the new school year. Others, on the contrary, see it as too heavy a workload during a period that should be dedicated to rest.

Guiding without controlling: the whole point of education

Vidya's (@queencitytrends) post quickly divided social media. Between comments praising structured parenting and those denouncing excessive control, the debate extends far beyond the simple context of vacations. While it's important for children to have routines, an educational framework should never become a series of obligations or permanent restrictions. Being a parent also means providing support with kindness, listening to your child's needs, and respecting their pace.

Behind phrases like "strict parenting" or "strict rules," it's sometimes necessary to remain vigilant. Certain practices can slip into forms of excessive control, or even mask toxic or abusive behaviors when they deprive a child of their autonomy, well-being, or right to make mistakes. Holidays also represent a precious time to relax, develop creativity, dream, sometimes be bored, and build one's own experiences. A child doesn't need to be constantly performing or busy to thrive.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding the rules of American influencer Vidya (@queencitytrends) highlights a simple truth: there is no single model. Each family finds its own balance between freedom and structure. The key is to provide a reassuring, respectful, and caring environment where children can grow up peacefully while fully enjoying their childhood.