This stretching routine could help you wake up in 10 minutes

Having trouble regaining your energy first thing in the morning? Before reaching for coffee, give your body a few minutes. A gentle stretching routine can help awaken your muscles, boost your energy levels, and start the day off right.

Gently awaken your body, right in bed.

No need to jump out of bed to take care of your body first thing in the morning. A few simple movements can already make all the difference.

Lying on your back, begin with a deep, full-body stretch: extend your arms above your head, straighten your legs, and gently stretch from head to toe for a few seconds. This instinctive movement, which we sometimes do naturally upon waking, helps to get the body moving again after several hours of inactivity.

Continue with a gentle movement: bring one knee towards your chest, then the other, without jerking. This step helps relax the lower back and gradually restore a sense of mobility. Two or three minutes is enough to gently emerge from the "pause" mode.

Mobilize your spine

Once standing, it's time for a yoga-inspired movement: the famous "cat-cow".

On your hands and knees on a mat, alternate between rounding and arching your back, coordinating each movement with your breathing. This simple sequence helps to wake up the spine, which is often a little stiff after a night spent inactive.

By performing a few slow and comfortable repetitions, you improve back flexibility while releasing accumulated tension. It's an excellent way to start the day with a more relaxed and alert body.

Take care of your legs and hips

After waking up the upper body, it's time to take care of the lower body.

Standing with your legs slightly apart, gently bend forward, keeping your knees slightly bent. Let your arms relax towards the floor and use this stretch to loosen the backs of your legs and back. You can then add a forward lunge, holding it for a few seconds on each side.

This movement helps open up the hips, an area that can lack mobility, especially when you spend long hours sitting during the day. The goal isn't to achieve peak performance, but simply to regain ease of movement.

Free your shoulders and neck

To finish this express routine, spend a few moments on your upper body.

Perform slow shoulder rotations, then gently tilt your head to the right and left to relax your neck. Add a few deep breaths to create a soothing transition between rest and the start of your day.

These movements can be particularly pleasant upon waking, when tension is often concentrated around the shoulders and neck.

A gentle routine to adapt to your body

The most important thing about morning stretches? Listen to your body. Each movement should remain comfortable and pleasant. There's no need to stretch too far: your body naturally tells you its limits. If you experience pain, persistent discomfort, or have a specific joint problem, it's best to consult a healthcare professional.

In just 10 minutes, this gentle routine can become a true moment of reconnection with your body. Accessible, free, and easy to integrate into your daily life, it helps you start the day with greater lightness, mobility, and vitality.