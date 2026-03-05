These surprising things the body does while sleeping

Every night, while you sleep, your body works behind the scenes with impressive precision. Far from being a simple pause, sleep is a period of intense activity and essential regulation. Here are 8 amazing facts that show just how many surprises your nights are full of.

1. Sleeping in two stages was once common

Today, we imagine sleep as a long, continuous block. Yet, for centuries, Europeans slept in two distinct periods. They would fall asleep in the early evening, wake up in the middle of the night to read, talk, or pray, and then go back to sleep until morning. This biphasic rhythm was part of daily life before the advent of modern lighting and contemporary habits.

2. Your brain remains very active

When you sleep, your body gradually slows down: your core temperature drops by about one degree, your breathing becomes calmer, and your heart rate decreases. Your brain, however, remains fully active. It sorts through memories, strengthens memory, regulates emotions, and analyzes the information gathered during the day.

3. Your brain is cleaning up

During sleep, a little-known system comes into play: the glymphatic system. This network allows cerebrospinal fluid to circulate and remove certain waste products generated by brain activity. Among these are proteins associated with neurodegenerative diseases. In short, sleep literally allows your brain to cleanse itself.

4. Lack of sleep can affect your hunger

Not getting enough sleep doesn't just affect your energy levels; it also impacts the hormones that regulate appetite. Leptin, which signals satiety, decreases, while ghrelin, which stimulates hunger, increases. As a result, you may experience more cravings, often for rich and comforting foods.

5. Your immune system is strengthened

During the night, your body releases cytokines, proteins essential for immunity. They help defend against infections and support tissue repair. This process explains why good sleep helps the body recover more effectively after illness or injury.

6. Some people naturally need little sleep

There are individuals capable of sleeping only 4 to 6 hours a night while remaining perfectly healthy. They are sometimes called "short sleepers." In these people, certain genetic variations allow them to get through the restorative phases of sleep more quickly than most.

7. Dreams are not always in color

Although most dreams are colorful, a small percentage of the population reports dreaming only in black and white. Researchers believe this phenomenon could be linked to the visual environment in which people grew up. Before the widespread adoption of color television and film, monochrome dreams were much more common.

8. Sleeping too long can also cause problems

We often talk about the effects of sleep deprivation, but regularly sleeping more than 9 hours can also be associated with certain health risks. Studies have observed links with being overweight, diabetes, and some cardiovascular diseases. The precise mechanisms are still being understood, but balance seems to be the key.

Sleep is therefore not simply a time of inactivity. Your body continues to orchestrate vital functions during this time. Each night thus becomes a veritable biological workshop where your body takes care of you, often without you even realizing it.