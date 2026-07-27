"Synesthesia," this astonishing mental ability present in only 4% of the population

What if a melody could have a color, or a name could evoke a specific flavor? This fascinating phenomenon, called synesthesia, allows some people to experience unique sensory associations. Long a mystery, this brain characteristic is now being studied by scientists.

When the senses meet in an extraordinary way

Synesthesia literally means "union of the senses." It is a neurological phenomenon in which one sense automatically stimulates another. A person might see a color when reading a letter, associate a shape with a sound, or experience a taste sensation when hearing a word. This experience is neither a product of imagination, nor an illusion, nor simply an artistic expression. Synesthetes genuinely perceive these associations, which generally remain constant throughout their lives. For them, a letter, a number, or a piece of music possesses a very specific sensory identity.

A capacity recognized by science

For a long time, synesthesia was considered an "astonishing curiosity," sometimes even an "invention" linked to the creativity of artists. Today, neuroscience research has confirmed that it is indeed a specific brain function.

Thanks to advances in medical imaging, researchers have observed that certain areas of the brain communicate more closely with each other in synesthetic individuals. When a stimulus appears, several sensory regions can therefore activate simultaneously. A large study conducted in the United Kingdom by researchers Julia Simner and Jamie Ward with nearly 20,000 participants estimated that at least 4.4% of the population possesses some form of synesthesia. In France, this would represent several million people.

More than sixty ways to experience the world differently

Synesthesia is not limited to a single experience. Scientists have identified more than sixty variations, ranging from the most common to the most surprising.

The best-known form is grapheme-color synesthesia: some people automatically associate a color with each letter or number. For example, an "A" may always appear red, while a "7" will always be perceived with a particular hue.

Another much-studied form is chromesthesia, which creates links between sounds and colors. Some musicians describe notes as luminous bursts, shapes, or imaginary landscapes.

Other experiences are even more astonishing: certain words can provoke a sensation of taste, while numbers, months, or days of the week can seem to be arranged in the space around oneself.

There is also mirror-tactile synesthesia, in which a person physically feels certain sensations by observing someone else experiencing them.

A brain connected differently

Scientists now believe that synesthesia is linked to a particular organization of the brain. In affected individuals, certain areas dedicated to sensory perceptions are thought to be more connected, creating a more intense dialogue between the different senses.

This ability also seems to have a familial dimension. Synesthesia often appears in several members of the same family, suggesting that it may be influenced by genetic factors . It generally manifests in childhood, remains stable over the years, and is not considered a problem to be corrected. On the contrary, it is seen as a natural variation of human perception.

When synesthesia fuels creativity

Many famous artists have recounted their synesthetic experiences. The novelist Vladimir Nabokov explained that he associated certain letters with specific colors. Musicians like Pharrell Williams, Billy Joel, and Tori Amos have also spoken about this particular way of experiencing sounds. This connection between the senses may even foster certain creative qualities. Several studies suggest that synesthetes often develop a great capacity for creating original associations, memorizing information, and exploring the world from different perspectives.

Far from being a strange phenomenon, synesthesia reveals the full diversity of ways in which the human brain constructs our perception of the world. For those who experience it, every sound, every word, or every number can become a richer experience, where the senses are in constant dialogue. This rare ability reminds us of something essential: there is no single way to experience reality.