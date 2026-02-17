Jumping on the spot, a ritual recommended by a sports coach for a better wake-up

For many, mornings are synonymous with sluggishness, yawning, and flagging motivation. A fitness coach offers a quick and easy tip to awaken muscles and mind from the very first moments out of bed.

A short habit that changes waking up

According to American coach Kathryn Smith, the secret to an effective wake-up lies not in a long workout, but in a simple movement to perform as soon as you put your feet on the floor. On social media, she advises doing a series of jumps upon waking to trigger a more dynamic awakening of both body and mind.

Why jumping in place can help

The idea behind this practice is both physiological and psychological. Moving stimulates blood circulation, slightly raises body temperature—which is at its lowest upon waking—and activates the nervous system, which can promote a feeling of wakefulness more quickly. Other sources point out that this type of movement increases blood flow to the brain, improves oxygenation, and can contribute to a better mood and a feeling of energy to start the day.

How many jumps and how to do them

The coach recommends doing about fifty small jumps, without aiming for Olympic-level performance: these are light hops, simply to activate the body, whether you're still in your pajamas or already up in your room. This exercise requires no equipment or special clothing, and can be complemented by other gentle movements such as stretching or a short walk to prolong the muscle-awakening effect.

A simple tip to incorporate into your routine

While not a miracle cure, incorporating a few jumps as soon as you get out of bed can signal to your body that it's time to start the day. Combining this ritual with other morning habits, such as exposure to natural light or immediate hydration, can further enhance its impact on alertness and mood.

In short, jumping up and down upon waking is a simple, quick, and accessible way to stimulate both body and mind even before breakfast. A few dozen jumps are enough to transform a sleepy awakening into an energetic start to the day, and this little routine can easily be incorporated into your morning habits for a more dynamic and positive daily life.