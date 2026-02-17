Search here...

Jumping on the spot, a ritual recommended by a sports coach for a better wake-up

Well-being
Tatiana Richard
Photo d'illustration : Alena Shekhovtcova/Pexels

For many, mornings are synonymous with sluggishness, yawning, and flagging motivation. A fitness coach offers a quick and easy tip to awaken muscles and mind from the very first moments out of bed.

A short habit that changes waking up

According to American coach Kathryn Smith, the secret to an effective wake-up lies not in a long workout, but in a simple movement to perform as soon as you put your feet on the floor. On social media, she advises doing a series of jumps upon waking to trigger a more dynamic awakening of both body and mind.

Why jumping in place can help

The idea behind this practice is both physiological and psychological. Moving stimulates blood circulation, slightly raises body temperature—which is at its lowest upon waking—and activates the nervous system, which can promote a feeling of wakefulness more quickly. Other sources point out that this type of movement increases blood flow to the brain, improves oxygenation, and can contribute to a better mood and a feeling of energy to start the day.

How many jumps and how to do them

The coach recommends doing about fifty small jumps, without aiming for Olympic-level performance: these are light hops, simply to activate the body, whether you're still in your pajamas or already up in your room. This exercise requires no equipment or special clothing, and can be complemented by other gentle movements such as stretching or a short walk to prolong the muscle-awakening effect.

A simple tip to incorporate into your routine

While not a miracle cure, incorporating a few jumps as soon as you get out of bed can signal to your body that it's time to start the day. Combining this ritual with other morning habits, such as exposure to natural light or immediate hydration, can further enhance its impact on alertness and mood.

In short, jumping up and down upon waking is a simple, quick, and accessible way to stimulate both body and mind even before breakfast. A few dozen jumps are enough to transform a sleepy awakening into an energetic start to the day, and this little routine can easily be incorporated into your morning habits for a more dynamic and positive daily life.

Tatiana Richard
Tatiana Richard
As a writer, I explore beauty, fashion, and psychology with sensitivity and curiosity. I enjoy understanding the emotions we experience and giving a voice to those who help us better understand ourselves. In my articles, I strive to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and our everyday experiences.
Article précédent
At-home lymphatic drainage: the basics for effective and gentle practice

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At-home lymphatic drainage: the basics for effective and gentle practice

Bookings at salons, appointment dates that clash with your schedule, lack of time… You want to try lymphatic...

The "cognitive shuffle": the strategy to trick the brain before sleeping

You toss and turn in bed, eyes wide open, while your mind runs through a list of forgotten...

Preparing for retirement: key points to consider for a smoother transition

Retirement shouldn't be a source of anxiety, but a natural stage of life to be approached with confidence....

In women, a heart attack doesn't always look like what you think.

In women, a heart attack often does not resemble the stereotypical image of sudden chest pain that causes...

These "dirty" tips that all women would benefit from knowing

These are tips that go against strict beauty standards and contradict everything we thought we knew about women's...

Feeling drained on your social energy? Therapists explain how to recharge without feeling guilty.

Between trivial conversations about the weather, forced smiles at social gatherings, and pretenses around large tables, our social...

© 2025 The Body Optimist