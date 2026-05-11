The first "male IUD" could soon revolutionize contraception

What if contraception finally became a truly shared responsibility? In Lille, a team of researchers is currently working on "STEOM," presented as the "world's first male IUD." Hormone-free, reversible, and inserted in minutes, this device could well change the way heterosexual couples approach contraception in the years to come.

How exactly does a "male IUD" work?

The "STEOM" device works on a mechanical principle similar to that of a female IUD: preventing sperm from passing through without altering hormones or permanently blocking fertility. The device is inserted during a minor procedure performed under local anesthesia. The operation lasts about fifteen minutes and requires a small incision in the scrotum. According to the doctors behind the project, no stitches or extensive dressings are necessary.

Designed to remain in place for three years, the device can then be removed or replaced by a trained professional. The objective is clear: to offer a simple, non-hormonal, reversible male contraceptive method.

An invention born from a need for new options

The project was initiated by andrologist Julie Prasivoravong , who wanted to expand the contraceptive options available to men. Currently, male options remain limited: condoms, so-called "natural" methods, or vasectomy, often perceived as permanent despite its sometimes reversible nature.

The "STEOM" was therefore conceived as a more flexible alternative. The project is led by the Lille University Hospital, in collaboration with the University of Liège and several researchers specializing in medical technologies. The idea is already gaining traction because it addresses a question increasingly present in discussions surrounding contraception: why does this burden still fall primarily on women?

Clinical trials are planned for the coming years.

Preclinical trials began in May 2026 at the University of Liège. If the results are deemed satisfactory, clinical trials should then be conducted on around one hundred volunteers in France and Belgium.

Before it can be marketed, the device will have to go through numerous regulatory hurdles. The "STEOM" belongs to a highly regulated category of medical devices, with particularly strict safety requirements. As a result, it will likely be between 7 and 10 years before it potentially reaches the market.

Contraception is still largely used by women

The arrival of "STEOM" also reignites a well-known debate: that of sharing the contraceptive burden . Even today, the majority of contraceptive methods used rely on women's bodies. The pill, hormonal IUD, implant, or patch often involve significant physical, mental, or hormonal constraints.

At the same time, more and more men are opting for vasectomies. In France, the number of procedures has increased sharply in recent years, a sign that a segment of the male population wants to be more involved in contraception. "STEOM" could therefore represent a new step in this trend.

A detail that is already causing debate

On social media, one point keeps coming up in discussions: many women point out how striking it is to see the emergence of so-called male contraception specifically designed to be "hormone-free," while women have been using hormonal contraceptives for decades, sometimes with significant side effects. Weight gain, migraines, decreased libido, fatigue, or emotional fluctuations: many women regularly share their difficult experiences with certain hormonal methods.

For some online commentators, this contrast highlights a historical difference in how medicine has approached contraception based on gender. Others, however, point out that expanding contraceptive options for men remains a positive step forward, especially if it leads to a better distribution of contraceptive responsibility within couples.

In summary, with "STEOM," male contraception enters a new phase of reflection. And beyond medical innovation, this project primarily opens the door to a broader conversation about shared responsibility, listening to bodies, and the diversity of contraceptive choices.